Year in review: 2018 System Reports

Modern's cover stories in 2018 profiled some of the companies whose success is emblematic of a thriving industry.

System Report in the News

Year in review: 2018 System Reports
Order fulfillment at Educational Development Corp.
Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Gap Inc.: Taking the touches out of fulfillment
More System Report News

Warehouse Resource

4 Proven Options for Relabeling Warehouse Racks
Whether you work in a warehouse, distribution center, manufacturing site or third-party logistics (3PL) facility, it’s not uncommon for warehouse racks to require relabeling from time to time.
All Resources
By ·

When a company appears on the cover of Modern, it is to recognize their achievement in putting equipment to work to boost productivity, customer service and company growth. But each story is also an achievement for the industry, whose innovation in all corners of the market helped to make the cover story possible.

Across manufacturing, warehousing and distribution applications, the companies and solutions we showcased were sometimes simple, sometimes incredibly sophisticated. Even those hardware and software elements that seem familiar, however, are getting smarter and more connected all the time, buzzing with the promise of the Industrial Internet of Things.

These companies share common service level objectives, but the diversity of their paths to success serves as a reminder that each organization is unique. In several instances, it also illustrates how imagination informs innovation.

2018 System Reports
Preferred Freezer’s new take on automation
PFS built one of the largest and most automated AS/RS freezers in the world in Washington state. Next up is a new design for automation.

Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard
The second-largest family-owned wine company in the world turns to automated pallet handling and storage for its winemaking and distribution operations.

Warehouse System Report: A.B. Beverage racks up productivity
A.B. Beverage improved throughput and eliminated a third shift through better warehouse design and a new rack system.

S.narendrakumar & Co. automates its operations
With two automated storage and retrieval systems, the manufacturer of India’s best-selling brand of spices has made the leap from manual to automated processes.

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in its distribution centers, including a special Goya spec truck.

Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using pouch sortation technology to speed orders to market and dramatically reduce its returns processing time for a fashion leader.

Office supplies logistics at Dimerc Office
Chile’s largest B2B distributor of office supplies added a three-level pick module and a high-speed shipping sorter to its distribution center. The result was a 30% increase in productivity.

System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus in Georgia, including a 713,000-square-foot distribution center.

Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers was destroyed by fire. Here’s the story of how resilience and innovation saved the day.

Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution
When business surged as a result of social media and a new distribution method, children’s book distributor Educational Development Corp. designed a new DC, bringing automation to the company’s processes. The result has been considerably more storage and a major improvement in productivity.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automated Storage · Automation · Distribution Center · Food and Beverage · System Report · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
4 Proven Options for Relabeling Warehouse Racks
Whether you work in a warehouse, distribution center, manufacturing site or third-party logistics (3PL) facility, it’s not uncommon for warehouse racks to require relabeling from time to time.
Download Today!
From the December 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
EDC brought in a WMS, lights, powered conveyor and sortation to write a new chapter in the book distributor’s distribution story.
Educational Development Corp. writes a new chapter in distribution
2018 Top 20 warehouses
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Resilience and innovation at Gap Inc.
Just months before the start of the 2016 holiday season, one of Gap Inc.’s distribution centers...
System Report: Luxottica keeps it simple
Simplification and consolidation drove the design of a new 1.1-million-square-foot logistics campus...

Goya Foods’ secret ingredient: Lift trucks
The leader in Hispanic food and beverage products puts a variety of lift trucks and racks to work in...
Arvato SCM Solutions: Fashion Logistics
At its Hannover, Germany, facility, e-commerce logistics provider Arvato SCM Solutions is using...
Partner Links