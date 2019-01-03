Year in Review: Top materials handling news in 2018

LM Staff

January 3, 2019

In a healthy but fiercely competitive landscape, technology continues to play a pivotal role in the ongoing digital transformation of supply chains big and small. Equipment of all kinds is more connected than ever, and the Android operating system is ascendant on the edge as Windows alternatives sunset. A decade after an economic disaster, materials handling and logistics sectors were challenged by natural disasters that proved the value of collaboration and risk management. All indications are that the coming year will bring even more growth, innovation and, yes, disruption.

