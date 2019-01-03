Year in Review: Top materials handling news in 2018

In a healthy but fiercely competitive landscape, technology continues to play a pivotal role in the ongoing digital transformation of supply chains big and small.

By ·

In a healthy but fiercely competitive landscape, technology continues to play a pivotal role in the ongoing digital transformation of supply chains big and small. Equipment of all kinds is more connected than ever, and the Android operating system is ascendant on the edge as Windows alternatives sunset. A decade after an economic disaster, materials handling and logistics sectors were challenged by natural disasters that proved the value of collaboration and risk management. All indications are that the coming year will bring even more growth, innovation and, yes, disruption.

To see a collection of the biggest headlines and most telling developments of 2018, please click here

Special Digital Issue: Top Suppliers of 2018
