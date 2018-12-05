Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More

Date/Time

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 2:00PM

Moderator

Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless Media

Panelists

Frank Rose, Lead Systems Engineer, Informs, Inc.

Darrel Abney, Solutions Architect, Honeywell SP&S



2019 is bringing major changes to operating systems and mobile device security. You’ll need to decide which OS makes sense for your business and make sure your mobile devices are equipped to handle the latest security threats.

If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.

Implement Automation: Eliminate manual processes and go completely paperless using mobile devices

Converge Devices: Save your team time and energy with the one device that can replace a scanner, GPS, cell phone, and two-way radio

Stay Secure: Protect your data by ensuring your device will stay updated on a current network

Future-Proof: Navigate the end of support for Windows mobile operating systems and discover your options with Android