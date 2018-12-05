Your 2019 Mobility Strategy: Creating a Plan for Device Security, Automation, OS Migration, and More
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 | 2pm ET
Sponsored by:
Date/Time
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 2:00PM
Moderator
Mike Levans, Group Editorial Director, Peerless Media
Panelists
Frank Rose, Lead Systems Engineer, Informs, Inc.
Darrel Abney, Solutions Architect, Honeywell SP&S
2019 is bringing major changes to operating systems and mobile device security. You’ll need to decide which OS makes sense for your business and make sure your mobile devices are equipped to handle the latest security threats.
If you haven’t already started creating a mobile strategy for 2019, join us to get started. If you have a mobile strategy in place, we’ll be sharing our recommendations to make sure you’ve covered every aspect of devices, deployment, security, OS migration and more.
Learn how to:
- Implement Automation: Eliminate manual processes and go completely paperless using mobile devices
- Converge Devices: Save your team time and energy with the one device that can replace a scanner, GPS, cell phone, and two-way radio
- Stay Secure: Protect your data by ensuring your device will stay updated on a current network
- Future-Proof: Navigate the end of support for Windows mobile operating systems and discover your options with Android
