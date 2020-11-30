MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Packaging

Zalando SE increases throughput with tandem labeling system

The system can print and apply 2,200 labels an hour.

With more than 32 million active customers, Zalando SE ships thousands of items every day to locations all over Europe. Customers often order multiple styles or sizes, taking up to 100 days to consider their purchases in the comfort of their own homes.

Offering roughly 2,500 brands, packages continuously move in and out of the company’s fulfillment centers. Speedy delivery on each ordered item is essential to customer satisfaction.

An efficient and reliable labeling system is critical. To ensure fast delivery times, one of Zalando’s fulfillment centers, located in Lahr, Germany, has installed a fully automated labeling system with two applicators in tandem. By accurately printing and correctly applying 2,200 labels per hour, the company increased throughput, while reducing delivery times.

Because Zalando uses different freight carriers, depending on the parcel volume and destination, the labeling system is built to meet flexible demands. Regardless of the size and weight of a package, labels are always applied at exact x, y, z coordinates in the SLAM (Scan, Label, Automate and Manifest) line it uses. When a box or a polybag enters one of the SLAM lines, the shipping ID is registered, ensuring the package can be tracked throughout the process to guarantee 100% accuracy. The weight of the package is also measured to double-check that the box or polybag contains all items ordered.

When the dimensions of the package have been scanned, one of the two applicators in the tandem system automatically prepares and affixes the label to the shipment, touching down as the box or polybag speeds along the conveyor. To confirm the right label has been applied to each package, the box or polybag is scanned one more time prior to leaving the SLAM line. Legibility is also verified through this final inspection.

Zalando especially appreciates the new labeling system’s flexibility, which ensures the dispatch process is faster and easier.

“If a single applicator is out, we use the second one. This means we can change label rolls without stopping operation,” says Maik Bukhart, technical manager at Zalando.

A conveyor, automatic document handling equipment and individual labeling systems developer and provider has managed the process from concept to installation, as it has tailored the system to Zalando’s exact needs.

“[The provider’s] systems are transparent, and we can access the technology. Having technicians ourselves, we can handle small issues right away,” Bukhart adds. “We know everyone on the [provider’s] team, from the engineering and installation process. We get excellent support whenever we need it.”

