Zebra showcases picking solutions for warehouses of all sizes

At ProMatDX this week, Zebra Technologies is demonstrating how its picking technologies can help warehouses increase order fulfillment without expanding their workforce.

At ProMatDX this week, Zebra Technologies is demonstrating how its picking technologies can help warehouses increase order fulfillment without expanding their workforce. From touch-optimized devices and hands-free and heads-up wearable solutions, to software that dynamically orchestrates workers and robots for optimized workflows, Zebra is helping warehouses increase their daily throughput and accuracy of orders.

“Coming out of the pandemic, supply chain companies learned that they needed to be more agile to compete in today’s on-demand world,” said Mark Wheeler, director of supply chain solutions. “Now more than ever, companies must ship products out the door faster, more accurately and using fewer human workers.”

Zebra’s picking solutions include a broad portfolio of handheld and wearable mobile devices, the HD4000 Heads-Up Display, and Zebra Fulfillment Edge solution that modernizes warehouse management systems by optimizing workflows, maximizing worker productivity, and improving employee onboarding without costly and risky upgrades or back-end changes that could disrupt operations.


