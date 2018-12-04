Zebra Technologies appoints Steve Williams as chief supply chain officer

Williams joins Zebra with more than 20 years of global tech experience in supply chain.

Warehouse Resource

The Power of the Put Wall – Seamless Omnichannel Fulfillment
The next generation of put wall technology will enable customizable configurations to address the challenges of SKU proliferation and changing product and order profiles.
By ·

Zebra Technologies Corporation has announced the appointment of Steve Williams as chief supply chain officer.

In this role, Williams will be leading Zebra’s Global Supply Chain, Global Services and the company’s newly named Supply Chain and Services Project Management Office. He succeeds Hugh Gagnier who is retiring after a 20-year tenure at Zebra.

Williams joins Zebra with more than 20 years of experience including global leadership roles in supply chain, manufacturing, finance, acquisition integration, and business and sales operations spanning industries such as banking, semiconductors equipment manufacturing, and networking.

“Steve brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership to Zebra,” said Anders Gustafsson, chief executive officer of Zebra Technologies. “I am confident he will be a great addition to our executive leadership team and expand on the great momentum already built within our existing Global Supply Chain and Global Services teams.”

Gustafsson continued, “We are grateful for the contributions Hugh made to Zebra. He has been a great cultural role model and leaves a powerful legacy. We wish him well in his retirement.”

Most recently, Williams served as vice president, Americas, supply chain operations for Cisco and was responsible for the operational performance of all manufacturing in the Americas including logistics, transportation, distribution, and warehouse operations.

“I am excited to join Zebra with its focus on providing innovative solutions that transform workflows and enable the front line at the edge of the enterprise to be connected and optimally utilized,” said Williams. “We have a strategic opportunity to give our customers greater visibility into their operations as we – under this newly combined team – will have a deeper focus on our end-to-end supply chain from product innovation through product delivery and support.”

