Zebra Technologies makes acquisition, launches machine vision and fixed scanning solutions

Zebra Technologies Corporation, a provider of enterprise-level data capture and automatic identification solutions, today announced it has entered the fixed industrial scanning (FIS) and machine vision (MV) markets with a new portfolio of solutions that enable track and trace capabilities and quality inspection of manufacturing work in process. Zebra’s suite of machine vision smart cameras and fixed industrial scanners is supported by Zebra Aurora, a unified software platform that can set up, deploy and run both cameras and scanners.

As part of its move into the FIS and MV markets, Zebra has acquired Adaptive Vision, a leading provider of graphical MV software for manufacturing and other industries. Adaptive Vision’s set of tools and algorithms help power-users easily create complex MV applications while assisting customers who are relatively new to MV produce full-featured applications without coding, according to Zebra. The addition of Adaptive Vision’s MV software, deep learning expertise and team of machine vision engineers will provide manufacturers greater visibility into the status and condition of their goods and assets through visual-based sensing and analytics capabilities, the company added.

“The acquisition of Adaptive Vision accelerates our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision as we continue to embrace new methods of data capture to meet the expanding and evolving needs of our customers,” said Anders Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer of Zebra Technologies. “We are pleased to welcome the talented Adaptive Vision team to the Zebra family to help expand our next generation of solutions including fixed industrial scanning and machine vision.”

These new industrial automation solutions expand on Zebra’s Cortexica acquisition and Zebra’s portfolio of vertically oriented intelligent edge solutions including SmartPack and SmartSight that utilize computer vision hardware and software to improve workflows at the operational edge of business.

“This is an exciting time to join Zebra and bring our machine vision software to help Zebra’s industrial customers operate more efficiently in increasingly automated, data-powered environments,” said Michał Czardybon, CEO of Adaptive Vision. “Our machine vision software and libraries are designed to allow users to easily build MV and deep learning applications, so this is a significant strategic enhancement to Zebra’s new solutions.”

Zebra’s new portfolio includes seven fixed data capture products featuring a unique set of FIS and/or MV capabilities.

“We are excited to introduce our first suite of MV and FIS solutions for the industrial automation market,” said Donato Montanari, Vice President of Machine Vision Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “These solutions will provide a simple, out-of-box experience and superior reliability that enables maximum visibility and the rapid transformation of image capture into actionable business information.”

Zebra is also introducing a new specialized track in its award-winning PartnerConnect program for experienced industrial automation business partners, distributors and systems integrators. These select partners all have deep fixed industrial scanning, machine vision and automation expertise.

Zebra funded the acquisition of Adaptive Vision with cash on hand. The transaction is expected to be immaterial to sales and profitability in the near term. Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.



