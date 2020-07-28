MMH    Topics     Warehouse    Data Capture

Zebra Technologies to acquire Reflexis Systems for $575 million

Combination of workforce and task management to help customers in retail and other vertical markets empower front-line workflows with richer and larger sets of real-time data.

Zebra Technologies Corporation has announced it intends to acquire Reflexis Systems, a privately-held, leading provider of intelligent workforce management, execution, and communication solutions for organizations in the retail, food service, hospitality and banking industries.

Reflexis, a global market leader in retail task management and workforce management, expands Zebra’s software portfolio. The Reflexis ONE™ intelligent work platform is used by hundreds of customers globally to achieve measurable improvements in customer engagement along with associate productivity and retention. Reflexis ONE enables managers to schedule hours against projected traffic demand and task requirements. It also gives store associates a single place to view assigned tasks from all levels of the organization which can then be monitored for completion. A Zebra® PartnerConnect Premier ISV partner, Reflexis empowers digital natives – the new generation of front-line workers – who expect technology solutions to help keep them connected and facilitate their work.

“The acquisition of Reflexis Systems fits squarely within our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision of making every worker and asset at the edge connected, visible and fully optimized,” said Anders Gustafsson, Chief Executive Officer of Zebra Technologies. “Combining Reflexis’ market-leading platform with our complementary software offerings provides us the unique opportunity to unify the store associate experience and empower every front-line worker to execute the best next action. We are excited to welcome the Reflexis team to the Zebra family.”

Customers will benefit from the acquisition as Zebra continues to provide innovative solutions to retailers, complementing its current software offerings such as Zebra Prescriptive Analytics, Workforce Connect and SmartCount with Reflexis’ unique combination of workforce and task management. Together, Zebra and its partners will leverage these edge software assets to help customers – in retail and other key vertical markets – elevate the performance of their teams and businesses by fueling front-line workflows with richer and larger sets of real-time data.

“We are pleased to join Zebra and help build its strong position in retail with our compelling, differentiated worker efficiency solution,” said Prashanth Palakurthi, Founder and CEO, Reflexis Systems, Inc. “Our team has built a market-leading platform and application that has scaled to accommodate rapid growth over the last three years. We look forward to applying our expertise in directing associate activity to more profitable execution for customers while helping provide greater meaning to an associate’s workday.”

A portfolio company of Great Hill Partners and Sageview Capital, Reflexis achieved sales of approximately $66 million in 2019, doubling over a 3-year period, with gross margin approximately 20 percentage points higher than Zebra. The scale, vertical market expertise, and go-to-market footprint of Zebra is expected to create substantial synergies. Zebra expects to fund the $575 million purchase price with a combination of cash on hand along with fully committed financing available under its credit facility.

About Reflexis Systems
Reflexis Systems is a leading provider of intelligent workforce management, execution and communication solutions for multi-site organizations in retail, food service, hospitality, and banking. The Reflexis ONE™ Intelligent work platform is used by customers across the globe to simplify execution, improve communication, and optimize labor decisions. Today, over 275 leaders in retail, food service, hospitality and banking are leveraging Reflexis ONE™ to achieve measurable improvements in customer engagement & associate productivity and retention. Reflexis Systems is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, Columbus, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America.


