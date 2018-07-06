Zebra Technologies to acquire Xplore Technologies

Acquisition expands rugged mobile offerings in vertical markets such as retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics and healthcare.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of mobile hardware, software and services, has announced an agreement to acquire Xplore Technologies Corporation, a leading supplier of rugged mobile handhelds, tablets and laptops.

The companies’ boards of directors have approved a definitive agreement in which Zebra will acquire all outstanding common stock of Xplore for $6.00 per share in cash, a transaction valued at $90 million.

Over its 22-year history, Xplore has established a leading position as a developer of semi-, fully- and ultra-rugged tablets, 2-in-1 laptops, and a range of performance matched accessories. Xplore’s products are designed to withstand demanding conditions across diverse end markets. These products serve existing vertical markets for Zebra such as retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics and healthcare, and provide an inroad into new markets including oil and gas, utility, government and public safety. Xplore generated revenue of $87 million in the 12-month period ended March 31, 2018.

“In today’s on-demand economy, investments to digitize operations are central to our customers’ strategies. The acquisition of Xplore enhances our product lineup and gives Zebra a complete rugged tablet portfolio that enables our customers to gain a performance edge,” said Anders Gustafsson, chief executive officer of Zebra Technologies. “We’d previously outlined potential areas of expansion that are a natural fit for Zebra and its Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision, and this acquisition is aligned with that strategy. The addition of Xplore provides access to a great team and great products in an attractive market and should enable us to grow the category double digits going forward.”

Xplore’s offerings complement Zebra’s enterprise mobile computing, data capture, and printing portfolios, which will now serve a wider range of enterprise customers and accelerate growth. Zebra’s scale, vertical market expertise, and go-to-market footprint will create substantial synergies. Zebra expects this transaction to be neutral to its non-GAAP earnings for 2018, and accretive beyond this year.

“We are excited to join Zebra, the worldwide leader in enterprise mobility and visibility. This acquisition validates the incredible work our team does every day to develop innovative solutions and serve our customers,” said Tom Wilkinson, chief executive officer of Xplore Technologies. “Our products are a natural fit for Zebra, creating a comprehensive rugged mobility portfolio that stands against any competitor.”

