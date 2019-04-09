MMH    Topics     Equipment    Conveyors & Sortation

Zero-touch robotic pocket sorter at TGW Systems

Ideal for e-commerce and omni-channel retail order fulfillment and returns, TGW Systems (Booth S5141) debuted the OmniPick zero-touch robotic pocket sorter.

Ideal for e-commerce and omni-channel retail order fulfillment and returns, TGW Systems (Booth S5141) debuted the OmniPick zero-touch robotic pocket sorter. It leverages artificial intelligence and smart robotics for automatic loading and unloading, said Andy Lockhart, VP of sales: “The system’s flexibility and scalability allow it to adapt to changing business channels and shifting inventory mix and volumes.”

In operation, individual items—shoes, clothing, electronics, toys or cosmetics—are inducted into the pockets after unloading by an intelligent gantry robot (or manually). Pockets with inventory then travel to dynamic buffering for storage. When required for store or individual customers, the items are sequenced from matrix sorters. Picks are automatically consolidated and emptied from the pockets into shipping containers or automated baggers.

“OmniPick also handles garments on hangers and buffers returns for order fulfillment without extra handling,” added Raffaele Destro, industry manager for fashion and apparel.

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


