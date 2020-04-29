MMH    Topics     Technology    Software

Zethcon celebrates 50 years in logistics software business

Zethcon began providing customized software solutions, before launching its warehouse management system called Synapse WMS in 1999, specifically designed for the unique needs of third-party logistics (3PL) providers.

By

Latest Material Handling News

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
More News

Zethcon, Inc. is celebrating its golden anniversary, the company’s 50th year serving the logistics software market. Founded in July 1970, Zethcon began providing customized software solutions, before launching its warehouse management system called Synapse WMS in 1999, specifically designed for the unique needs of third-party logistics (3PL) providers.

“In an era where software companies come and go, we are proud to celebrate our 50th year in business,” said Christopher J. Oechsel, president and CEO, Zethcon. “We’ve worked hard to maintain a specialized focus, and much of the credit goes to our great relationships with customers and supporting organizations like the International Warehouse and Logistics Association (IWLA). We thank them for helping us achieve this special milestone.”

Synapse WMS remains the company’s flagship offering, having since grown into an enterprise-level solution with the broad, deep functionality that 3PL and distribution operations require. The company continues to enhance the technology and support capabilities for Synapse WMS, collaborating with customers to develop solutions for specific business challenges. Most recently, Zethcon launched its Managed Integrations Services (MIS) division dedicated to helping Synapse WMS users with end-to-end data integration.


Article Topics

News
Technology
Software
3PL
Supply Chain Software
Zethcon
   All topics

Software News & Resources

VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
Synkrato pairs warehouse digital twins with artificial intelligence
Hy-Tek Intralogistics exhibits software solution
New Dawn’s WES software offers seamless integration
More Software

Latest in Materials Handling

Kimberly-Clark turns to EARL to manage order bunching
Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources