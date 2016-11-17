TOP STORY
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of materials handling and...

System Report: Whirpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...
Modern Materials Handling’s 2017 Casebook Collection
The 2017 Casebook features more than 35 case studies that put the spotlight on successful innovation...

Brownells: Designing for Efficiency and Growth
Brownells’ new Iowa distribution center has taken touches—and miles—out of the order...
Industry celebrates National Manufacturing Day
Fourth annual Manufacturing Day is a grassroots effort by U.S. manufacturers to improve the public...
MODERN MATERIALS HANDLING MAGAZINE
December 2016 Issue
Information Management: Wearables come in for a refit
Wearable technologies are nothing new in warehouses. For decades, equipment such as ring scanners, arm-mounted devices, and voice headsets and terminals have made warehouse processes more productive and accurate. That doesn’t mean, however, that wearables are standing still.
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Holding Steady: Top 20 3PL Warehouses 2016
IARW announces 2016 list of largest refrigerated warehouses
2016 Lift Truck Acquisition & Usage Study
Inside this report... Detailed, 33-page results from the 2016 Lift Truck reader survey conducted by Peerless Research Group for Modern Materials Handling magazine and examination lift trucks in use, planned for acquisition and much, much more!
Gaining Efficiencies Through End-to-end Warehouse Automation
Robotic Materials Handling: The Revolution is Now
Driving Value and Advantage from the Internet of Things

Parts and Parcels: Handling the Holiday Rush
Automation, software help omni-channel retailers and e-tailers manage the demands of small parcel shipping
New White Paper: Barcodes in Small Scale Facilities: Is it Worth It?
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
Download the full 2016 Modern Materials Handling Salary Survey
Use mathematical modeling to tailor an automation strategy to your business
The Viability of Modern Pick-to-light Systems
Hydrogen, the Future of Materials Handling
Fast-Track Improvements to Your DC Metrics
