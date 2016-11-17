TOP STORY
Using AGVs at LEDVANCE
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using labor more productively. The...

EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...
System Report: Whirpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...

Modern Materials Handling’s 2017 Casebook Collection
The 2017 Casebook features more than 35 case studies that put the spotlight on successful innovation...
Brownells: Designing for Efficiency and Growth
Brownells’ new Iowa distribution center has taken touches—and miles—out of the order...
MODERN MATERIALS HANDLING MAGAZINE
January 2017 Issue
Double Up on Labor Efficiencies
7 Warehouse E-commerce Best Practices for 2017
Going lean with AGVs: Inside look at the LEDVANCE distribution center
