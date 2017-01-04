2017 MHI Innovation Award call for submissions deadline is January 12

MMH Staff

MHI is now accepting nominations for the 2017 MHI Innovation Award competition.

The Innovation Award serves to educate and provide valuable insights on the latest manufacturing and supply chain innovative products and services to ProMat attendees.

Winners will be announced by MHI CEO George Prest during ProMat 2017. The finalists will be published on ProMatShow.com. Companies must be ProMat 2017 exhibitors to be eligible.

Winners will be announced in three categories:

● Best New Innovation

● Best IT Innovation

● Best Innovation of an Existing Product

The deadline to submit is January 12, 2017. Click here to learn more and submit an entry for the 2017 MHI Innovation Award.