Alan Mulally added as keynote speaker for 2017 Material Handling & Logistics Conference

MMH Staff

May 3, 2017

Dematic, a leading global supplier of integrated automated technology, software and services to optimize the supply chain, announced today former president and CEO of Ford Motor Company, Alan Mulally, as a featured keynote speaker for their 2017 Material Handling & Logistics Conference (MHLC) in Park City, Utah, September 10-13, 2017.

As president, CEO and a member of Ford’s board of directors from September 2006 to June 2014, Mulally led Ford’s transformation into one of the world’s leading automobile companies and the #1 automobile brand in the United States. Prior to joining Ford, Mulally served as executive vice president of The Boeing Company, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes and president of Boeing Information, Space and Defense Systems. Mulally currently serves on the board of directors of Google, Carbon 3D and the Mayo Clinic.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer MHLC attendees the opportunity to experience and learn from Alan Mulally, a truly legendary business leader,” said Scott Watts, chief executive officer, Dematic North America. “Mulally’s career is practically a blueprint for success, and we look forward to hearing his insights into innovation, taking risks and maximizing the value in people and technology.”

Celebrating its 32nd year of supply chain education, the 2017 MHLC is the most comprehensive educational event in the industry, with over 50 sessions designed by industry experts to help supply chain professionals and their companies prepare for profitable growth.

For more information regarding the 2017 Material Handling & Logistics Conference, visit mhlc.com.