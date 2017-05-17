Aptean acquires Apprise
Acquisition to strengthen ERP and SCM solution suite.
Aptean, a leading global provider of mission critical enterprise software solutions, has announced the acquisition of Apprise, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain management (SCM) solutions for importers and distributors of consumer goods.
For more than 30 years, Apprise has focused on helping consumer goods companies improve supply chain efficiencies. Apprise provides cloud and on-premise ERP and SCM software solutions for financial management, CRM, distribution, demand planning, and warehouse and transportation logistics management capabilities.
“Apprise has built a comprehensive set of industry-focused enterprise software solutions and a reputation for great customer service and experience,” said Kim Eaton, Aptean CEO. “We look forward to working with the Apprise team to build on their current success in the consumer goods industry and to help accelerate their growth.”
“We are excited to join Aptean and leverage their scale in markets where we see opportunities for growth,” said Jeff Broadhurst, Apprise CEO. “Apprise will benefit from Aptean’s global presence and best practices as we continue to bring new innovation to our customers.”
