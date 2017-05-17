AS/RS Honor Scholarship awarded to Montana State University student

MMH Staff

May 17, 2017

Katie Kelly from Montana State University-Bozeman has been awarded the Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Honor Scholarship for the 2017-18 academic year.

Kelly is a PhD student studying Industrial Engineering with a cumulative GPA of 4.0, and earned her bachelor’s degree in industrial and management systems engineering from Montana State University-Bozeman in 2016. She has worked as a transportation intern for BNSF Railway in Belen, N.M., and as a quality assurance intern for CH2M HILL at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Hanford Nuclear Site through ANR Group, Inc. She is a member of the Society of Women Engineers, Institute of Industrial Engineers and American Society for Engineering Management.

The scholarship is awarded every year through the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI), an independent charitable organization. Since its founding in 1976, it has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships. Any graduate or undergraduate student who meets the eligibility requirements and attends a qualified institution is encouraged to apply for the scholarship. MHEFI is affiliated with MHI, the largest association in the United States dedicated to the promotion and education of the material handling, logistics and supply chain industry.

Brian Cohen, chief executive of Hänel Storage Systems, was one of the judges for the scholarship competition. Hänel is a leader in the manufacture and integration of automated vertical storage units, and Cohen currently serves on the MHI Board of Governors and is an active member of its AS/RS Industry Group.



The AS/RS Honor Scholarship was announced on November 1, 2016, and applications were collected through February 28, 2017 and judged through March. The scholarship carries an amount of $2,500.