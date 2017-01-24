Association for Advancing Automation (A3) launches trade association in Mexico

MMH Staff

The Association for Advancing Automation (A3), a leading global advocate for the benefits of automating, has announced it is forming a not-for-profit trade association specifically dedicated to supporting and promoting the rapidly growing Mexican automation industry.

With the world’s 11th largest economy, Mexico is home to a vast array of industries including substantial automotive and aerospace manufacturing sectors. According to A3, in 2015 industry-wide sales of robots in Mexico almost tripled to 6,320 units, exceeding $243 million. A3 is embracing Mexico’s broad-based growth and potential by forming a new association, A3 Mexico, focused on this expanding market. A3 is the umbrella group for Robotic Industries Association (RIA), AIA – Advancing Vision + Imaging, and Motion Control & Motor Association (MCMA). In Mexico, RIA, AIA, and MCMA will operate as individual groups under A3 Mexico.

A3 Mexico will serve as a networking hub, fostering interaction between entrepreneurs, investors, vendors, customers, students, educators, scientists, journalists and industry analysts. As a representative of global leaders in robotics, machine vision, motion control and motors, A3 plays a role in educating the public and promoting the benefits of automating as well as publishing technology standards, establishing safety guidelines and raising supplier quality with programs such as the system integrator certification. The organization conducts industry research and analysis that enables member companies to understand the latest automation industry trends and opportunities. A3 Mexico will also participate in and sponsor events aimed at the Mexican market.

“A3 Mexico is the first organization that represents and promotes the automation ecosystem in Mexico,” said Jeff Burnstein, A3 president. “As a global organization, A3 is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of Mexico’s fast-growing industry. Establishing A3 Mexico is an extension of our core mission.”

Upcoming Events at Expo Manufactura

A3 will be launching A3 Mexico at the upcoming Expo Manufactura, February 7-9, 2017 at Cintermex in Monterrey, Mexico. Expo Manufactura is the leading manufacturing event in the region, exploring industry 4.0, smart and sustainable factories and integrated supply chains. Visit A3 in booth 227 to learn more.

In conjunction with Expo Manufactura, A3 invites all members of the automation ecosystem to a networking event celebrating the formation of A3 Mexico. Come learn more about the Mexican automation industry, including a review and analysis of the robotics market. Meet key players in the automation business community while discussing ways that A3 can help promote automation in Mexico.

The networking event is located adjacent to Expo Manufactura, February 7, 2017, 19:00-21:00 at the Holiday Inn Parque Fundidora, Monterrey, Mexico. Email Bob Doyle (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) ) now to reserve your spot.

For more information about A3 Mexico, please visit its new website www.a3mexico.com.mx.