Cascade presents three materials handling solutions

Starting on Monday, Cascade Corp. (Booth 3961) showcased three of its most recent innovations—the H-Series Paper Roll Clamp, the J-Series Carton Clamp and the RLK Multiple Load Handler.

Considered one of the industry’s most advanced paper roll clamps, the H-Series Paper Roll Clamp uses various features, including 360-degree rotation and lube-free pivot pins, to reduce paper roll damage for an array of capacities, ranging from upwards of 4,000 to 10,000 pounds.

Another product, the next-generation J-Series Carton Clamp, is also able to withstand heavy capacities—upwards of 4,840 pounds. Through its articulating pads, the clamp can handle loads securely and even adjust them for product variation (from beverages to food products), thereby decreasing the odds of product damage.

Finally, Cascade showcased its RLK Multiple Load Handler, an attachment that provides virtually limitless fork set spreads, along with straightforward installation for Class II or Class III mounting options. Due to its flexibility, users can handle an assortment of pallet sizes, along with multiple loads, in a single load.

“Whether loading, transporting, storing or staging products, it is an ideal solution for applications demanding speed, efficiency and versatility,” said Keith Miller, director of sales for USA, Mexico, Central and South America at Cascade.

About the Author

Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at [email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.

