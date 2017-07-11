CEMA reports May 2017 orders down 10.8% compared to May 2016 orders

Shipments increased by 26.8% when compared to May 2016 sales.

The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported that its May 2017 booked orders decreased 10.8% when compared to May 2016 orders.

May 2017 booked orders when compared to April 2017 booked orders were up 8.5%. May booked orders were up 6.7% for bulk handling equipment and up 8.9% for unit handling equipment when compared to April.

CEMA’s May 2017 billed sales (shipments) increased by 26.8% when compared to May 2016 sales. May 2017 billed sales when compared to April 2017 billed sales were up 11.9%.

May billed sales were up 9.4% for bulk handling equipment and up 12.9% for unit handling equipment when compared to April.

From the June 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Self-driving mobile robots improve cycle times and reduce floor space at GE Healthcare’s new repair operations center in Wisconsin. General Electric operations center layout, General Electric Healthcare warehouse
GE Healthcare: Self-driving vehicles are the centerpiece of ROC
The Big Picture: Adaptability as King
View More From this Issue
