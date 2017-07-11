CEMA reports May 2017 orders down 10.8% compared to May 2016 orders
Shipments increased by 26.8% when compared to May 2016 sales.
The Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association has reported that its May 2017 booked orders decreased 10.8% when compared to May 2016 orders.
May 2017 booked orders when compared to April 2017 booked orders were up 8.5%. May booked orders were up 6.7% for bulk handling equipment and up 8.9% for unit handling equipment when compared to April.
CEMA’s May 2017 billed sales (shipments) increased by 26.8% when compared to May 2016 sales. May 2017 billed sales when compared to April 2017 billed sales were up 11.9%.
May billed sales were up 9.4% for bulk handling equipment and up 12.9% for unit handling equipment when compared to April.
