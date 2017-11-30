Chamberlain Group acquires Systems, Inc.

MMH Staff

November 30, 2017

Chamberlain Group (CGI), a global leader in access solutions and products, has acquired Systems, Inc. (SI), one of North America’s leading manufacturers of dock levelers, seals and vehicle restraints under the Poweramp, DLM and McGuire brands.

“Online retailers are driving growth in the warehouse space and that growth has increased the demand for integrated and efficient access solutions,” said JoAnna Sohovich, CEO of CGI. “We’re very excited about this acquisition because it expands the scope of solutions CGI provides by adding dock levelers to our product offering and expanding our brand portfolio to meet the diverse needs of warehouse managers. It will also allow us to offer enhanced efficiency to end-users through the integration of automated solutions on our connected platforms.”

Sohovich noted that Sl will continue to operate as they do now, with their president Mike Pilgrim continuing to lead the dock leveler business.

“We’re very excited to be a part of the CGI team now,” Pilgrim said. “A family-owned company of their caliber has the kind of resources and values-driven culture that any

organization would want to be a part of.”

“SI has excellent strength in manufacturing, they have great customer service and a very robust network of independent dealers, installers and national accounts,” Sohovich added. “We’re looking forward to the great things Mike and his team will do as a part of CGI.”

CGI is the corporate parent company to LiftMaster, Chamberlain, Merlin and Grifco, as well as Controlled Products Systems Group, a wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment. CGI designs and engineers residential garage door openers, commercial door operators and gate entry systems.