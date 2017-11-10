Colorcon uses a compactor enclosure to control slip hazards

The pharmaceutical manufacturer has eliminated the threat of outdoor elements and improved working conditions.

Warehouse in the News

The State of the DC Voice Market
Brewery uses 30-second, curtain-side vehicle system
Steel barrier upgrades the Oscar Winski Company’s loading dock safety system
Colorcon uses a compactor enclosure to control slip hazards
Vertical carousel enables 100% inventory accuracy
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

The State of the DC Voice Market
Available On-Demand. Watch Now.
All Resources
By ·

As a developer of pharmaceutical products and provider of customer support services, Colorcon is considered one of the pharmaceutical industry’s global leaders. It is also an employer of more than 1,200 workers at more than two dozen locations worldwide, including its North American headquarters in West Point, Pa., where it manufactures colorants for pharmaceutical pills, tablets and capsules for customers in the pharmaceutical, food and cosmetic industries. In an industry known for stringent regulations regarding cleanliness and safety, Colorcon is continually looking for ways to improve the effectiveness of their procedures.

Jim Bernstiel, the facility service manager of Colorcon West Point, realized that the on-site trash compactor posed an environmental challenge that could lead to potential safety risks. Located outside the plant near the loading dock, the trash compactor subjected workers to the outdoor elements, which range from wind and rain to snow and ice.

Bernstiel also noticed that employees who returned from throwing waste into the trash compactor would sometimes come back wet. Not only could an employee slip and fall outside, they might also bring in mud, snow or water that could turn into a slip hazard inside the facility. In 2012, Bernstiel began researching several options to address this safety challenge.

Bernstiel determined a compactor enclosure was the best option. Built on a strong steel framework, the custom-designed compactor enclosure uses insulated curtain wall panels to protect workers from the threats associated with outdoor weather when they’re throwing garbage into the compactor.

“The compactor enclosure has eliminated the threat of rain, snow and ice,” Bernstiel says. “We take the health of our employees seriously at Colorcon and the compactor enclosure helps us deliver safe working conditions.”

The curtain wall panels are made from heavy-duty industrial vinyl fabric surrounding anti-microbial polyester batting, while the roof is made from long-lasting corrugated steel. And the enclosure also features quick access openings on both sides, allowing workers to easily access the compactor’s latching system.

Zoneworks Rite-Hite
(662) 548-2700

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Casebook 2017 · Pharmaceutical · Safety · Zoneworks · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Hyper-Local Distribution and the Future of Retail
Repurposing existing or closed retail space as hybrid retail/ distribution hubs streamlines fulfillment and gives consumers more control over the delivery or pickup of their orders.
Download Today!
From the November 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
A new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business for the fourth time in 20 years and shorten order delivery time from 10 days to three.
10th Annual Salary Survey: The Price of Performance
Let’s put Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Technology to Work
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
A new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business for...
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...

System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...
Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.
Partner Links