Colorcon uses a compactor enclosure to control slip hazards

MMH Staff

November 10, 2017

As a developer of pharmaceutical products and provider of customer support services, Colorcon is considered one of the pharmaceutical industry’s global leaders. It is also an employer of more than 1,200 workers at more than two dozen locations worldwide, including its North American headquarters in West Point, Pa., where it manufactures colorants for pharmaceutical pills, tablets and capsules for customers in the pharmaceutical, food and cosmetic industries. In an industry known for stringent regulations regarding cleanliness and safety, Colorcon is continually looking for ways to improve the effectiveness of their procedures.

Jim Bernstiel, the facility service manager of Colorcon West Point, realized that the on-site trash compactor posed an environmental challenge that could lead to potential safety risks. Located outside the plant near the loading dock, the trash compactor subjected workers to the outdoor elements, which range from wind and rain to snow and ice.

Bernstiel also noticed that employees who returned from throwing waste into the trash compactor would sometimes come back wet. Not only could an employee slip and fall outside, they might also bring in mud, snow or water that could turn into a slip hazard inside the facility. In 2012, Bernstiel began researching several options to address this safety challenge.

Bernstiel determined a compactor enclosure was the best option. Built on a strong steel framework, the custom-designed compactor enclosure uses insulated curtain wall panels to protect workers from the threats associated with outdoor weather when they’re throwing garbage into the compactor.

“The compactor enclosure has eliminated the threat of rain, snow and ice,” Bernstiel says. “We take the health of our employees seriously at Colorcon and the compactor enclosure helps us deliver safe working conditions.”

The curtain wall panels are made from heavy-duty industrial vinyl fabric surrounding anti-microbial polyester batting, while the roof is made from long-lasting corrugated steel. And the enclosure also features quick access openings on both sides, allowing workers to easily access the compactor’s latching system.

Zoneworks Rite-Hite

(662) 548-2700