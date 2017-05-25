Dorner expands internationalreach with acquisition of Mexico-based Sautem

In the past two years Dorner has acquired Geppert-Band, a German-based manufacturer of belt and modular belt conveyors; FlexMove, a Malaysia-based manufacturer of flexible chain conveyors; and opened an office in Ontario, Canada. The acquisition of Sautem better positions Dorner to continue growing its presence in Mexico and Latin America.

Equipment in the News

Dorner expands internationalreach with acquisition of Mexico-based Sautem
High Road Capital buys Storage Battery Systems
CHEP: Shared and reusable assets are key to circular economy, sustainability
Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) completes acquisition of Vanderlande
CEMA reports March orders up 8.2% compared to march 2016
More Equipment News

Equipment Resource

Sorting Out Your Sortation Options
Guiding you through the process of evaluating and selecting the right “mission-critical” sortation solution
All Resources
By ·

Dorner Holding Company, the parent company of Dorner Mfg. Corp., has announced the acquisition of Sautem, a leading designer and supplier of process automation equipment in Mexico.

Dorner Mfg. Corp. is an industry leader in the design, application, manufacturing and integration of precision industrial and sanitary conveyor systems. The addition of Sautem is the latest step in Dorner Holding Company’s international expansion. In the past two years Dorner has acquired Geppert-Band, a German-based manufacturer of belt and modular belt conveyors; FlexMove, a Malaysia-based manufacturer of flexible chain conveyors; and opened an office in Ontario, Canada. The acquisition of Sautem better positions Dorner to continue growing its presence in Mexico and Latin America.

“We continue to see new opportunities in Mexico and Latin America. The addition of Sautem, a company with more than 15 years of experience in process automation, will allow us to better support this growing market,” said Terry Schadeberg, president and CEO, Dorner Mfg. Corp. “On behalf of everyone at Dorner Holding Company, I’d like to welcome the Sautem employees to the Dorner family.”

Located in Jalisco Mexico, Sautem solutions are used extensively in packaging, automation, food processing, and other industries.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Conveyors · Dorner Manufacturing · Mexico · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Evaluating Goods-to-Person Technologies
This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each.
Download Today!
From the May 2017 MMH Issue
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in that category.
Top 20 Worldwide Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2017
ERP Suppliers’ Changing Role
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Materials Handling Innovation (and why it matters)
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in...
Thrive Market’s Startup Distribution Network
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive...

U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...
2017 Productivity Achievement Awards
Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional...