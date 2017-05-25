Dorner expands internationalreach with acquisition of Mexico-based Sautem
In the past two years Dorner has acquired Geppert-Band, a German-based manufacturer of belt and modular belt conveyors; FlexMove, a Malaysia-based manufacturer of flexible chain conveyors; and opened an office in Ontario, Canada. The acquisition of Sautem better positions Dorner to continue growing its presence in Mexico and Latin America.
Equipment in the NewsDorner expands internationalreach with acquisition of Mexico-based Sautem High Road Capital buys Storage Battery Systems CHEP: Shared and reusable assets are key to circular economy, sustainability Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO) completes acquisition of Vanderlande CEMA reports March orders up 8.2% compared to march 2016 More Equipment News
Equipment ResourceSorting Out Your Sortation Options Guiding you through the process of evaluating and selecting the right “mission-critical” sortation solution
All Resources
Dorner Holding Company, the parent company of Dorner Mfg. Corp., has announced the acquisition of Sautem, a leading designer and supplier of process automation equipment in Mexico.
Dorner Mfg. Corp. is an industry leader in the design, application, manufacturing and integration of precision industrial and sanitary conveyor systems. The addition of Sautem is the latest step in Dorner Holding Company’s international expansion. In the past two years Dorner has acquired Geppert-Band, a German-based manufacturer of belt and modular belt conveyors; FlexMove, a Malaysia-based manufacturer of flexible chain conveyors; and opened an office in Ontario, Canada. The acquisition of Sautem better positions Dorner to continue growing its presence in Mexico and Latin America.
“We continue to see new opportunities in Mexico and Latin America. The addition of Sautem, a company with more than 15 years of experience in process automation, will allow us to better support this growing market,” said Terry Schadeberg, president and CEO, Dorner Mfg. Corp. “On behalf of everyone at Dorner Holding Company, I’d like to welcome the Sautem employees to the Dorner family.”
Located in Jalisco Mexico, Sautem solutions are used extensively in packaging, automation, food processing, and other industries.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAutomation · Conveyors · Dorner Manufacturing · Mexico · ·
Top 20 Worldwide Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2017 ERP Suppliers’ Changing Role View More From this Issue