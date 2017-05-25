Dorner expands internationalreach with acquisition of Mexico-based Sautem

MMH Staff

Dorner Holding Company, the parent company of Dorner Mfg. Corp., has announced the acquisition of Sautem, a leading designer and supplier of process automation equipment in Mexico.

Dorner Mfg. Corp. is an industry leader in the design, application, manufacturing and integration of precision industrial and sanitary conveyor systems. The addition of Sautem is the latest step in Dorner Holding Company’s international expansion. In the past two years Dorner has acquired Geppert-Band, a German-based manufacturer of belt and modular belt conveyors; FlexMove, a Malaysia-based manufacturer of flexible chain conveyors; and opened an office in Ontario, Canada. The acquisition of Sautem better positions Dorner to continue growing its presence in Mexico and Latin America.

“We continue to see new opportunities in Mexico and Latin America. The addition of Sautem, a company with more than 15 years of experience in process automation, will allow us to better support this growing market,” said Terry Schadeberg, president and CEO, Dorner Mfg. Corp. “On behalf of everyone at Dorner Holding Company, I’d like to welcome the Sautem employees to the Dorner family.”

Located in Jalisco Mexico, Sautem solutions are used extensively in packaging, automation, food processing, and other industries.