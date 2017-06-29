Download: Material Handling Technology Survey Results
Readers are buying and replacing warehousing and distribution center software, but not before they do their own homework.
Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits: Designed to Last Automation: What's at the heart of your system? 2017 Software User Survey: Evaluate, purchase, upgrade Top 20 Supply Chain Management Software Suppliers 2017
Few would argue the important role that software is playing in the smooth running of today’s warehousing and distribution operations, and the results of Modern Material Handling’s “2017 Warehousing & Distribution Center Software Usage Study” proves this point.
In this year’s Peerless Research Group (PRG) survey of Modern Materials Handling subscribers, respondents shared their views of current software usage, projected software investments, and critical implementation and usage concerns.
The full, 40-page report features all the data gleaned from this year’s Technology Survey gathered from over 200 readers.
Latest Whitepaper
