Download: Material Handling Technology Survey Results

Readers are buying and replacing warehousing and distribution center software, but not before they do their own homework.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits: Designed to Last
Automation: What’s at the heart of your system?
2017 Software User Survey: Evaluate, purchase, upgrade
Top 20 Supply Chain Management Software Suppliers 2017
By · July 20, 2017

Few would argue the important role that software is playing in the smooth running of today’s warehousing and distribution operations, and the results of Modern Material Handling’s “2017 Warehousing & Distribution Center Software Usage Study” proves this point.

In this year’s Peerless Research Group (PRG) survey of Modern Materials Handling subscribers, respondents shared their views of current software usage, projected software investments, and critical implementation and usage concerns.

The full, 40-page report features all the data gleaned from this year’s Technology Survey gathered from over 200 readers.

From the July 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Shuttle and case dispensing technologies help Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits keep up with demand in one of the most competitive markets in the country.
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits: Designed to Last
Automation: What’s at the heart of your system?
Warehouse Execution Systems (WES): The Pathway to Same-Day Fulfillment
This webinar explores the processes and technologies enabling same-day, same-hour order fulfillment using intelligent supply chain software.
