Download: Material Handling Technology Survey Results

By· July 20, 2017

Few would argue the important role that software is playing in the smooth running of today’s warehousing and distribution operations, and the results of Modern Material Handling’s “2017 Warehousing & Distribution Center Software Usage Study” proves this point.



In this year’s Peerless Research Group (PRG) survey of Modern Materials Handling subscribers, respondents shared their views of current software usage, projected software investments, and critical implementation and usage concerns.



The full, 40-page report features all the data gleaned from this year’s Technology Survey gathered from over 200 readers.