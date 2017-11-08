Earnhardt Lexus improves storage capacity with VLM

A new Vertical Lift Module (VLM) unit has helped the dealership achieve a 99.9% picking accuracy.

Warehouse in the News

The State of the DC Voice Market
Vertical carousel enables 100% inventory accuracy
Free Service Tire Company expands storage with structure
Ceres Fruit Growers uses mobile racking solution to decrease operating costs
Earnhardt Lexus improves storage capacity with VLM
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

The State of the DC Voice Market
Available On-Demand. Watch Now.
All Resources
By ·

To better serve their clients’ needs for vehicles and parts, Earnhardt Lexus decided to move to a new location in Phoenix, Ariz.

Prior to the move, the previous dealership, based in Scottsdale, stored its automotive parts—which were used for vehicle repairs and retail sales to clients—in traditional shelving, as well as on multiple levels, to accommodate the volume of parts that were needed to serve their clients. The storage process was a bit tedious, as parts people had to walk and search for necessary parts whenever an order was placed (including having to go to an upstairs level on a mezzanine to access items)—a time-consuming process.

As business continued to grow and the dealership prepared for the move, Earnhardt Lexus knew a much better storage solution was required as quickly as possible. They chose to implement a new vertical lift module (VLM) for storage in the new facility.

Taking the dealership’s necessary storage location sizes, quantities to meet current requirements, and expected growth into account, the VLM solution would also allow Earnhardt Lexus to better use its physical storage space for individual items within trays.

In addition, to ensure that parts people were able to quickly and accurately locate all required parts, the VLM also incorporated advanced picking aides, such as an alphanumeric LED message center bar. A laser pointer allows people to locate items immediately and achieve a 99.9% picking accuracy, as it points directly to the item location within a tray.

To further save time and increase the efficiency of the parts department, the VLM, in conjunction with its warehouse management system (WMS), has integrated to Earnhardt’s global dealer management system. This software integration allows parts orders to be sent directly to the VLM, which not only eliminates paper, but also saves time and adds further accuracy.

Modula
(866) 592-3020

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Casebook 2017 · Modula · Vertical Lift Module · VLM · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Evaluating Goods-to-Person Technologies
This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each. This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each.
Download Today!
From the November 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
A new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business for the fourth time in 20 years and shorten order delivery time from 10 days to three.
10th Annual Salary Survey: The Price of Performance
Let’s put Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Technology to Work
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
A new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business for...
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...

System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...
Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.
Partner Links