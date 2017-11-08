Earnhardt Lexus improves storage capacity with VLM

MMH Staff

November 8, 2017

To better serve their clients’ needs for vehicles and parts, Earnhardt Lexus decided to move to a new location in Phoenix, Ariz.

Prior to the move, the previous dealership, based in Scottsdale, stored its automotive parts—which were used for vehicle repairs and retail sales to clients—in traditional shelving, as well as on multiple levels, to accommodate the volume of parts that were needed to serve their clients. The storage process was a bit tedious, as parts people had to walk and search for necessary parts whenever an order was placed (including having to go to an upstairs level on a mezzanine to access items)—a time-consuming process.

As business continued to grow and the dealership prepared for the move, Earnhardt Lexus knew a much better storage solution was required as quickly as possible. They chose to implement a new vertical lift module (VLM) for storage in the new facility.

Taking the dealership’s necessary storage location sizes, quantities to meet current requirements, and expected growth into account, the VLM solution would also allow Earnhardt Lexus to better use its physical storage space for individual items within trays.

In addition, to ensure that parts people were able to quickly and accurately locate all required parts, the VLM also incorporated advanced picking aides, such as an alphanumeric LED message center bar. A laser pointer allows people to locate items immediately and achieve a 99.9% picking accuracy, as it points directly to the item location within a tray.

To further save time and increase the efficiency of the parts department, the VLM, in conjunction with its warehouse management system (WMS), has integrated to Earnhardt’s global dealer management system. This software integration allows parts orders to be sent directly to the VLM, which not only eliminates paper, but also saves time and adds further accuracy.

