EVS wins 2017 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award

MMH Staff

September 27, 2017

EVS, an innovator in warehouse management and supply chain technology, announced today that TMC, a global integrated media company, chose the mobe3 warehouse management system (WMS) as a 2017 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award winner in the Cloud-Delivered Security category.



The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine, recognizes companies that have most effectively leveraged cloud computing in their efforts to deliver network security or security for cloud applications. In the Cloud-Delivered Security category, winners were selected based on their proven ability to utilize the cloud as the delivery model for security against the ever-increasing number of hacks and intrusions so that applications, services, data and devices remain safe.



“When we set out to build this WMS solution we knew it had to be cloud-based to deliver the expected performance, business continuity and security levels our customers demand,” says Scott Kameron, chief operating officer of EVS. “Our platform leverages the most advanced technologies across the board – from cloud-based Infrastructure As A Service to artificial intelligence and environmental simulation. We’re honored to receive this recognition for a platform we’re proud to have developed.”



Thoughtful, powerful and beautiful, mobe3 combines the familiar iOS user experience with artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver an industrial-strength platform built to optimize and improve warehouse workflow. Unlike any other WMS, mobe3 can simulate a warehouse’s operations under multiple scenarios and provide comparative efficiency metrics. With mobe3 simulations, an organization can determine how to lay out a new warehouse, improve an existing warehouse, add new equipment, update picking methods, optimize staff for a busy season and more before rolling changes into the live warehouse environment.



“Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC and Cloud Computing magazine are proud to announce mobe3 as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “EVS is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.”