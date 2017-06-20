Fortna opens new office in Midtown Atlanta

Move intended to help attract top talent from leading universities and technology labs in the area.

Evolution of the Retail Fulfillment Operation
It’s an omni-channel world, and retail warehouse and DC operations must now seamlessly orchestrate a combination of software, automation, hardware and supporting equipment to meet ever-increasing customer expectations or be rendered irrelevant.
By ·

Fortna has announced the opening of a new office in Midtown Atlanta.

Intended to support significant growth in recent years, the new office is located in the heart of Atlanta’s technology hub in Midtown and will help Fortna attract top talent from leading universities and technology labs in the area.

“This location provides a great environment for our associates and supports easier access for both domestic and international client and team meetings,” said John A. White III, president and CEO of Fortna. “Atlanta, based on location and airport, is a professional services hub and one of the nation’s best cities for skilled and diverse technical talent. This new office will help us attract great people who, in turn, will help us execute on our commitment to innovation and service excellence.”

The new office will be located at Two Midtown Plaza – 1349 W Peachtree St. NW, Suite 1010, Atlanta, GA 30309. The new office replaces the current Alpharetta office, which will close at the end of June.

