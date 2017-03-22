Free seminars on two ProMat show floors share materials handling, supply chain knowledge

Sara Pearson Specter

March 22, 2017

Think you know everything there is to know about how material handling makes supply chains work? Not so, according to the experts presenting more than 100 free on-floor educational sessions. Sessions are housed in theaters located on both North and South Hall ProMat show floors.

Topics range from best practices reviews to maintenance to metrics. Detailed abstracts of each session, with key takeaways for attendees, are included both at promatshow.com and in the ProMat app. Presentations are first-come/first-served with no standing room allowed.

“The On-Floor Seminars are presented by industry experts in material handling and supply chain solutions,” said Angela Jenkins, show sponsor MHI’s director of career and technical education (CTE). “It’s a unique opportunity for attendees to learn more from exhibitors and Industry Groups about the latest supply chain technologies and trends.”

In the South Hall, nine separate theaters are located on the far back right corner. Seminars in the South Hall Theaters run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today, tomorrow and Wednesday, and on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eight hold a maximum capacity of 100, while the ninth—Theater F—holds 200 and will host two of the most anticipated sessions at the show, noted Jenkins.

“We anticipate that two MHI presentations on Tuesday afternoon—the release of the Material Handling & Logistics U.S. Roadmap 2.0 and innovative talent solutions to tackle ongoing workforce challenges—will draw large crowds,” she said.

MHI presents “Get Ready for the Next 10 Years in Material Handling and Logistics,” held from 2:15 to 3:00 p.m. in South Hall Theater F on Tuesday marks the release of Roadmap 2.0. Insights from the Roadmap 2.0 report and action plan (the next generation of the original Roadmap, published in January 2014) will help the supply chain industry determine how it needs to change between now and 2030. The ultimate outcome is to grow jobs, increase America’s global competitiveness and advance our standard of living. The document can be downloaded, free, at MHLRoadmap.org.

From 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, MHI presents “Closing the Skills Gap: Innovative Talent Solutions for a Changing Workforce” in South Hall Theater F. Speaker David DeLong, president of Smart Workforce Strategies, will explain why industry executives can no longer be complacent when it comes to recruiting, developing and retaining high potential employees and future leaders. This talk details how to prioritize talent-related risks, identify the seven talent problems that kill profits, and how to accelerate knowledge transfer in the multigenerational workplace.

“Workforce session attendees will take away actionable steps they can implement now to help address the ongoing workforce issues faced by our industry,” Jenkins said. “DeLong has dedicated his career to helping organizations solve problems created by changing workforce demographics. His presentation will be built around input and feedback gathered in the MHI Annual Industry Report, the Roadmap and the most recent workforce session held at MHI’s Executive Meeting and Conference held last fall.”

Also housed in the South Hall theaters, several MHI Industry Groups will be presenting the latest insights into their technologies. These sessions typically feature two or three panelists from different companies discussing new developments, applications and uses for the equipment represented by their group. “We always see a lot of interest and high attendance levels generated by the Industry Group sessions in particular,” Jenkins added.

The full schedule of MHI Industry Group education sessions in the South Hall theaters includes:

MONDAY

• “Breaking Barriers: A New Generation of AGVs,” presented by Automatic Guided Vehicle Systems (AGVS), 10:30 – 11:15 a.m., Theater A

• “Until Automation Does It All… Do Something NOW! Optimize Your Most Valuable Alternative – Your People,” presented by Ergonomic Assist Systems and Equipment (EASE), 12:00 – 12:45 p.m., Theater A

• “Evolution of AGVs – What’s Available and What’s to Come?” presented by Automatic Guided Vehicle Systems (AGVS), 12:00 ¬¬¬– 12:45 p.m., Theater G

• “Plugging the Holes in Your Extended Supply Chain,” presented by the Information Systems Solutions Group (ISSG), 2:15 – 3:00 p.m., Theater B

• “Newest Order Fulfillment Pick, Pack & Ship Technologies at ProMat,” presented by Order Fulfillment Solutions (OFS), 3:45 – 4:30 p.m., Theater B

TUESDAY

• “ProMat’s Advancements in Automation Review,” presented by the Automation Solutions Group (ASG), 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Theater F

• “Sortation – Directing Product Traffic,” presented by Conveyor & Sortation Systems (CSS), 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Theater H

• “Addressing Omni-Channel Through Intelligent Material Handling,” presented by Order Fulfillment Solutions (OFS), 12:45 – 1:30 p.m., Theater B

• “Get Ready for the Next 10 Years in Material Handling and Logistics: The Debut of Roadmap 2.0,” presented by MHI, 2:15 – 3:00 p.m., Theater F

• “Navigating Change in the Organization to Accommodate an AS/RS,” presented by Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems Fixed Aisle (ASRS-FA), 3:00 – 3:45 p.m., Theater I

• “Considerations for the Planning and Use of Industrial Steel Storage Racks,” presented by the Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI), 3:45 – 4:30 p.m., Theater D

• “Closing the Skills Gap: Innovative Talent Solutions for a Changing Workforce,” presented by MHI, 3:45 – 4:30 p.m., Theater F

WEDNESDAY

• “Introduction to Conveyors,” presented by Conveyor & Sortation Systems (CSS), 10:30 – 11:15 a.m., Theater A

• “A Fork in the Road: Distribution Paths for a Digital World,” presented by the Automation Solutions Group (ASG), 10:30 – 11:15 a.m., Theater C

• “Storage Rack Resources and Frequently Asked Questions,” presented by the Rack Manufacturers Institute (RMI), 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Theater D

• “Using Metrics and Supply Chain Systems to Drive Performance Improvement,” presented by the Information Systems Solutions Group (ISSG), 12:00 – 12:45 p.m., Theater E

THURSDAY

• “Until Automation Does It All… Do Something NOW! Optimize Your Most Valuable Alternative – Your People,” presented by Ergonomic Assist Systems and Equipment (EASE), 10:30 – 11:15 p.m., Theater A

• “Using Metrics and Supply Chain Systems to Drive Performance Improvement,” presented by the Information Systems Solutions Group (ISSG), 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Theater H

More Free Education Sessions in ProMat’s North Hall

Additionally, in the North Hall, sessions specific to the two ProMat solutions centers located there—Sustainable Facility Solutions and Autonomous Vehicles—will be held in open-air theaters where town-hall style presentations will cover related topics.

In the Sustainable Facility Solutions Theater, the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) will present four different sessions, while outdoor recreation gear retailer REI will share insights into the sustainable design and operation of its new Arizona facility. Monday’s track is entitled “Reusable Packaging and Sustainable Facility Trends,” while Tuesday’s focus is “The Impact of Automation on Supply Chain Sustainability.”

Meanwhile, in the Autonomous Vehicles Theater, the effect of drones and self-driving vehicles in materials handling, logistics and transportation will be the focus of eight different presentations and panel discussions Monday through Wednesday.

The full schedule of North Hall education sessions includes:

MONDAY

• “Drones in the Supply Chain: What’s the Big Deal About Cycle Counting?” presented by PINC Solutions, 10:45 – 11:30 a.m., Autonomous Vehicles Theater

• “Commercial Drones and the American Regulatory Landscape: Past, Present and Future,” presented by the Small UAV Coalition, 12:45 – 1:30 p.m., Autonomous Vehicles Theater

• “Reusable Packaging Industry Trends,” presented by the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Sustainable Facility Solutions Theater

• “How Drone Delivery is Disrupting the Supply Chain,” presented by Flirtey, 2:00 – 2:45 p.m., Autonomous Vehicles Theater

• “Sustainable Distribution Center Design,” presented by REI, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Sustainable Facility Solutions Theater

• “Reusable Packaging in Distribution Center and Warehouse Operations,” presented by the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), 3:00 – 4:00 p.m., Sustainable Facility Solutions Theater

TUESDAY

• “Automation Trends in Reusable Packaging,” presented by the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), 10:15 – 11:00 a.m., Sustainable Facility Solutions Theater

• “Scanners Taking Flight: The World of Warehouse Sensing is Changing,” presented by Skyward, 10:45 – 11:30 a.m., Autonomous Vehicles Theater

• “Unlocking One-Touch Omni-Channel Distribution,” presented by REI, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Sustainable Facility Solutions Theater

• “Reusable Packaging Technology,” presented by the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA), 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Sustainable Facility Solutions Theater

• “Technology Advancements of Aerial Robotics,” presented by Advanced Aircraft Company, 12:00 – 12:45 p.m., Autonomous Vehicles Theater

• “Drones in Logistics,” presented by Autonometrics, 1:30 – 2:15 p.m., Autonomous Vehicles Theater

• “Town Hall Discussion: Art of the Possible, UAS in the Supply Chain Industry,” panel discussion, 2:45 – 3:30 p.m., Autonomous Vehicles Theater

WEDNESDAY

• “How Self-Driving Vehicles Impact the First Mile and Enable Lean Manufacturing,” presented by OTTO Motors, 10:45 – 11:30 a.m., Autonomous Vehicles Theater

If you miss a session—or can’t decide between two being held at the same time—you can still view and hear its content later. All of the PowerPoint Presentations will be captured in PDF format and synchronized in a Flash file with audio recordings of each session. These files will be posted to promatshow.com after the conclusion of ProMat.

ProMat 2017 is scheduled to be held April 3-6 in Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the material handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete ProMat 2017 coverage.