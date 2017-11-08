Free Service Tire Company expands storage with structure

A fabric structure offers the tire warehouse benefits beyond just storage.

Free Service Tire Company expands storage with structure
Free Service Tire Company is a family-owned business that offers tire and transportation services to customers in Tennessee and Virginia. Since the company first began in 1919, the business has expanded to 11 retail stores and four wholesale centers.

When one of their two truck-tire centers needed an additional structure, the company knew it needed help. Harrison Wexler, part owner and executive vice president of the company, was in charge of finding a storage structure to house the company’s tire warehousing facility.

“We had been using a metal building for the tire storage, but when we needed to use it as space for a manufacturing expansion, we decided that the purchase of an additional structure was required,” Wexler says.

Wexler chose a fabric structure due to the cost effectiveness of the buildings. “Compared to the price of a metal building like the one we had previously been using, the cost of the fabric structure was much lower,” he says, “and we chose it mainly because of how much money we saved.”

Since purchasing the fabric structure, Wexler has noticed several other added benefits of his building. “Our operating costs have decreased significantly due to the lack of lighting and utilities needed,” he says. “We also love that there are less code restrictions than with a typical building. No sprinkler system is required, and I can utilize more space within the building.”

