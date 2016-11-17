Freedom of Movement: The Modular Roller Top Transfer and Diverting Station
The modular roller top belt was designed to solve a range of increasingly challenging transfer and diverting problems complicating operations in distribution centers.
Today’s systems are mechanically complex and costly, designed to handle uniform, rigid cartons, not diverse ranges of package sizes and more complicated shipping logistics.
The modular roller top station uses a matrix of freely rotating balls imbedded into a continuous flat belt to meet the diverting and sorting challenges of today’s distribution center—all while offering significant cost advantages.
