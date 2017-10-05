Fulfillment Processes That Deliver Accuracy

This white paper outlines the factors to consider, the beneﬁts of current automated picking technologies, and reviews some of the efﬁciency improvements and ROI these technologies can bring to an operation.

January 23, 2018

For fulﬁllment operations considering transitioning from manual paper picking to paperless processes, two key questions inevitably arise:

  1. When is the best time to make the move from manual paper picking to paperless picking, such as RF, pick-to-light or voice picking?
  2. What can we expect if and when we make the move?

This white paper outlines the factors to consider, the beneﬁts of current automated picking technologies, and reviews some of the efﬁciency improvements and ROI these technologies can bring to an operation.

