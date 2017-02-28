Global warehouse management IoT market to reach $19.06 billion by 2025

Report identifies increased adoption of goods-to-person technology as growth driver.

Technology in the News

Barcoding, Inc. forms partnership with SC-ID, LLC
Global warehouse management IoT market to reach $19.06 billion by 2025
Aptean acquires irms|360 Enterprise Solutions
Robotic Industries Association announces winners of Engelberger Robotics Awards
2017 AIA Board of Directors election results announced
More Technology News

Technology Resource

Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
All Resources
By ·

The global IoT in warehouse management market is anticipated to reach $19.06 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Increasing adoption of goods-to-person (GTP) technology in warehouses is expected to drive the growth.

According to the report, telematics plays a major role in developing innovative solutions for fleet management. The increasing use of fleet management services by transport operators is anticipated to propel the telematics market demand. The adoption of telematics systems is expected to aid companies in reducing their fuel expenses and number of empty of runs.

IoT gateways provide secured channels to transmit data, operating as platforms for applications that process data. IoT also performs functions such as protocol translation, device connectivity, security, updating, and data filtering. The report noted the growing penetration of cloud-based platforms is likely to positively impact the market demand over the projected period.

Electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions are expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.3% over the forecast period, owing to the increasing need for data accuracy at the customer end. The implementation of EDI is likely to reduce human errors and provide real-time information to the customer. The growing usage of mobile applications coupled with the increasing proliferation of the embedded sensor technology is anticipated to further propel the industry demand.

Key findings from the report suggest:
● The growing penetration of technologies such as RFID and automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) is expected to influence the market demand.
● Inventory management solutions dominate the market in terms of revenue.
● The widespread adoption of pallet/item-level tagging is expected to drive growth among smart inventory management solutions.
● Sensing devices are anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption of sensors across various applications
● The Asia Pacific region is expected to achieve a high growth rate over the forecast period.

According to the report, key market players include Zebra Technologies (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Software AG (Germany), and Tecsys, Inc. (U.S.)

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Economy · Grand View Research · Internet of Things · IoT · RFID · Supply Chain · Supply Chain Software · Technology · Warehouses · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
Download Today!
From the February 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
In warehouses and DCs, planning solutions tend to take a back seat to execution system functions. Vendors are working to boost the trust factor using tools that break down forecasts and blend with analytics.
Automated Storage on the Move
Receiving 101: Setting the Table for Success
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Johnson & Johnson: A vision for automation
J&J Vision Care brings together a variety of automated technologies, including an innovative...
Using AGVs at LEDVANCE
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using...

System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...
System Report: Whirlpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...