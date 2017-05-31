Healthcare Packaging Expo 2017 leads the way in packaging innovation for pharmaceuticals

Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Las Vegas Convention Center; Sept. 25-27), the successor to the most comprehensive pharma event in years, will be co-located with PACK EXPO Las Vegas this fall.

By ·

Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Las Vegas Convention Center; Sept. 25-27), the successor to the most comprehensive pharma event in years, will be co-located with PACK EXPO Las Vegas this fall. Produced by PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, Healthcare Packaging EXPO is expected to lead the way in packaging innovation for pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device manufacturers.

In addition to the technology on display on the show floor such as track-and-trace solutions, quality control, anti-counterfeiting, filling and tablet handling, Healthcare Packaging EXPO will offer educational and networking opportunities, as well as industry specific events.

If you’re looking for a hotspot to help you reduce waste, cut costs and gain chain efficiency, visit the Reusable Packaging Pavilion, sponsored by the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA). Sustainable packaging and processing options continue to be in high-demand; if you’re considering how reusable packaging can help your bottom line, start by participating in seminars offered at the Reusable Packaging Learning Center.

Attendees of Healthcare Packaging EXPO will also have free access to educational programming. The Innovation Stage offers a look at breakthrough technologies, innovative applications and proven techniques from industry experts where industry specific solutions and best practices will be addressed during each 30-minute seminar. Multiple venues at both Healthcare Packaging EXPO and PACK EXPO Las Vegas will feature Innovation Stage seminars.

The PACK gives Back event, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, will host Grammy award winning band, The Doobie Brothers, who will take the stage at the event. Serving as an entertaining and exciting event to network, unwind and “Listen to the Music”, the proceeds for the annual benefit will go towards the PACK EXPO Scholarship, providing grants to U.S. and Canadian colleges with packaging and processing programs.

Registration, which includes access to both Healthcare Packaging EXPO and PACK EXPO Las Vegas, is $30 until Sept. 1, where after the price increases to $100. For more information and to register online, visit packexpolasvegas.com or hcpelasvegas.com.

Article Topics

Packaging · Pharmaceutical · PMMI · · All Topics
