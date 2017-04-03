Hoist Liftruck announces new terminal tractors

MMH Staff

April 3, 2017

At a press conference Monday, Hoist Liftruck (Booth 145) president and CEO Marty Flaska discussed the company’s intentions to begin building its T-Series terminal tractors during the second quarter of 2017.

The tractors will be designed to move semi-trailers within a variety of facilities—from cargo yards and DCs to intermodals and warehouses—thereby better positioning Hoist Liftruck in industries it has yet to serve. Based in East Chicago, Ill., the company has also retained its local roots while designing the tractors, as components will be outsourced by Indiana manufacturers like Allison and Hendrickson.

“Other components will be American-made as well and provided by vendors such as AxleTech and Cummins, each of which has served Hoist Liftruck in the past,” said Flaska.

In addition to the newly designed terminal tractors, the company also announced it will offer its Neptune Series Marina Trucks and P-Series Heavy-Duty lift trucks in electric versions, rather than only being limited to cushion tire offerings, starting on April 3.