Hoist Liftruck announces new terminal tractors

At a press conference Monday, Hoist Liftruck (Booth 145) president and CEO Marty Flaska discussed the company’s intentions to begin building its T-Series terminal tractors during the second quarter of 2017.

Equipment in the News

Hoist Liftruck announces new terminal tractors
AeroVironment expands PosiCharge ProCore charger safety capabilities with Advanced ConnectRx
Thrive Market: Keeping up with growth
Stand-alone traffic management software, controller unveiled at AutoGuide
Goods-to-person buffer module premieres at Kardex Remstar
More Equipment News

Equipment Resource

Making the Case: Flexible Forklift Leasing Programs
Toyota Industries Commercial Finance’s flexible leasing programs can help companies tackle their most pressing lift truck acquisition, maintenance, and disposal challenges.
All Resources
By ·

At a press conference Monday, Hoist Liftruck (Booth 145) president and CEO Marty Flaska discussed the company’s intentions to begin building its T-Series terminal tractors during the second quarter of 2017.

The tractors will be designed to move semi-trailers within a variety of facilities—from cargo yards and DCs to intermodals and warehouses—thereby better positioning Hoist Liftruck in industries it has yet to serve. Based in East Chicago, Ill., the company has also retained its local roots while designing the tractors, as components will be outsourced by Indiana manufacturers like Allison and Hendrickson.

“Other components will be American-made as well and provided by vendors such as AxleTech and Cummins, each of which has served Hoist Liftruck in the past,” said Flaska.

In addition to the newly designed terminal tractors, the company also announced it will offer its Neptune Series Marina Trucks and P-Series Heavy-Duty lift trucks in electric versions, rather than only being limited to cushion tire offerings, starting on April 3.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Hoist Liftruck · Lift Trucks · ProMat 2017 · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
Download Today!
From the March 2017 Modern Materials Handling Online Issue
Lawson Products’ new DC makes targeted use of automation to move MRO products through its extended supply chain.
Lawson’s multi-purpose distribution center
Rack and Shelving: Engineering for e-commerce
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
ProMat 2017: Keynote panel shares green DC design tips
Led by sustainability advisor and author Andrew Winston, a group of supply chain professionals from...
ProMat 2017 expands into two halls; ready to hold record number of exhibitors, attendees
Get ready to stroll the ProMat 2017 aisles and learn more about the latest supply chain and...

2017 Productivity Achievement Awards
Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional...
Johnson & Johnson: A vision for automation
J&J Vision Care brings together a variety of automated technologies, including an innovative...