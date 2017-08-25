Hurricane Harvey assistance needed

American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) to coordinate requests for logistics support.

Hurricane Harvey assistance needed
The Warehousing Education and Research Council has released the following statement:

As you are aware, Hurricane Harvey is expected to hit Texas and will disrupt commerce with devastating flooding and wind damage. Many of WERC’s members are in the path of this storm and WERC hopes all will be safe.

WERC and its members support American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) and if you want to offer your services in advance, or if you need services, please contact Kathy Fulton, ALAN Executive Director, at (863) 668-4238 or at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

While ALAN does not currently have any logistics support requests at this time, they are anticipating that there will be not yet identified needs for warehouse space, transportation, and material handling equipment. These requests may take several days to a week to surface as damage assessments are completed and local resources exhausted.

As requests are received, they will be shared via WERC’s weekly newsletter and social media outlets. You can also find up-to-date information on ALAN’s logistics map.

Thank you for your continued support of ALAN and all those served!

