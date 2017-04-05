ICAM and SencorpWhite announce a strategic distribution partnership

MMH Staff

April 5, 2017

ICAM and SencorpWhite announced a new strategic partnership for the exclusive distribution of the SILO VLM product line in the United States and Canada.

Since 1947, SencorpWhite’s White brand automated storage and retrieval systems has been a recognized leader in the North American market. With ICAM’s unique product features, and White’s unmatched network of sales and field service engineers, this powerful partnership provides the North American market with the widest available range of VLM products and services.

Through this partnership, ICAM and White will enable North American companies to simplify day-to- day inventory storage and retrieval, optimize valuable floor space, and increase productivity. ICAM’s highly engineered, tailor-made

VLMs are designed and manufactured to satisfy specific customer requirements, unlike standard, pre-configured solutions with limited choice of dimensions and configurations.

“This strategic partnership enables ICAM to bring the unique features of SILO VLMs to White’s extensive customer base in the North American market,” said Roberto Bianco, President and Chief Executive Officer, ICAM. “We are very pleased to partner with SencorpWhite. White is a respected brand throughout the industry, ideally positioning the company for rapid growth. With its technical sales and service capabilities, and multiple locations, SencorpWhite is able to provide customers with the highest level of service, which aligns with our own business philosophy”.

“ICAM and SencorpWhite share the same passion for innovation, quality, and value. This foundation provides a strong strategic and cultural fit for both businesses. We are pleased to partner with an established and innovative industry leader in Europe,” said Chris Lingamfelter, President of SencorpWhite’s White product line. “This strategic partnership leverages the strength of both ICAM and SencorpWhite to rapidly grow our existing footprint in North America, furthering our vision to offer uniquely configured, intelligent VLM solutions that provide value to our customers.”