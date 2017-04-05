ICAM and SencorpWhite announce a strategic distribution partnership

ICAM and SencorpWhite announced a new strategic partnership for the exclusive distribution of the SILO VLM product line in the United States and Canada.

Warehouse in the News

ICAM and SencorpWhite announce a strategic distribution partnership
Lenze introduces motor package tailored for materials handling tasks
2017 Warehouse/DC Equipment Survey: Investment up as service pressures rise
Putaway 101: Everything in its Place
SICK partnership creates indoor warehouse, dock security system
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
All Resources
By ·

ICAM and SencorpWhite announced a new strategic partnership for the exclusive distribution of the SILO VLM product line in the United States and Canada.

Since 1947, SencorpWhite’s White brand automated storage and retrieval systems has been a recognized leader in the North American market. With ICAM’s unique product features, and White’s unmatched network of sales and field service engineers, this powerful partnership provides the North American market with the widest available range of VLM products and services.

Through this partnership, ICAM and White will enable North American companies to simplify day-to- day inventory storage and retrieval, optimize valuable floor space, and increase productivity. ICAM’s highly engineered, tailor-made
VLMs are designed and manufactured to satisfy specific customer requirements, unlike standard, pre-configured solutions with limited choice of dimensions and configurations.

“This strategic partnership enables ICAM to bring the unique features of SILO VLMs to White’s extensive customer base in the North American market,” said Roberto Bianco, President and Chief Executive Officer, ICAM. “We are very pleased to partner with SencorpWhite. White is a respected brand throughout the industry, ideally positioning the company for rapid growth. With its technical sales and service capabilities, and multiple locations, SencorpWhite is able to provide customers with the highest level of service, which aligns with our own business philosophy”.

“ICAM and SencorpWhite share the same passion for innovation, quality, and value. This foundation provides a strong strategic and cultural fit for both businesses. We are pleased to partner with an established and innovative industry leader in Europe,” said Chris Lingamfelter, President of SencorpWhite’s White product line. “This strategic partnership leverages the strength of both ICAM and SencorpWhite to rapidly grow our existing footprint in North America, furthering our vision to offer uniquely configured, intelligent VLM solutions that provide value to our customers.”

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automated Storage · Automation · SencorpWhite · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
Download Today!
From the April 2017 Issue
Our annual survey of reader investment levels in materials handling equipment and technology shows that with e-commerce-related pressures growing, they’re bumping up investment in the key enablers for flexibility and efficiency.
Putaway 101: Everything in its Place
Conveyors and Sortation Keep up the Pace
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
ProMat Keynote Day 2: Smart machines to transform industry and jobs
The new breed of intelligent machines that are core to Industry 4.0 will eliminate waste in supply...
U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...

ProMat 2017: Keynote panel shares green DC design tips
Led by sustainability advisor and author Andrew Winston, a group of supply chain professionals from...
ProMat 2017 expands into two halls; ready to hold record number of exhibitors, attendees
Get ready to stroll the ProMat 2017 aisles and learn more about the latest supply chain and...