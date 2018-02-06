Industrial packaging experts to come together for inaugural Industrial Pack Conference

New industrial, transit and protective packaging trade show Industrial Pack 2018 (taking place April 4 & 5 at the Cobb Centre, Atlanta) has announced an initial line-up of speakers at the inaugural free-to-attend trade show and conference.

Focusing on key issues such as the challenges of sustainability, re-usability, legislation, new materials, reconditioning and numerous other core concerns affecting the future of the packaging industry, the Industrial Pack Conference will tackle these topics and more over the course of the two-day event.

Speakers of note will include Kyle Stavig, Chair of IPANA (Industrial Packaging Alliance of North America) & CEO at Myers Container; A.J Gruber, President of ISTA (International Safe Transit Association); and Tim Debus, President & CEO of RPA (Reusable Packaging Association).

Rod Armstrong, Sales & Marketing Director at CHEP, will take the stage alongside Hawkins Food Group (owners of Pizza Hut and Burger King) to discuss how best to improve the quality and sustainability of industrial, protective and transit packaging without increasing core costs.

Tim Rusbridge, Event Manager of Industrial Pack, comments: “We’re delighted to have so many major league speakers already confirmed for this, our first, conference and event. Attracting senior representatives from each of the major packaging trade associations, as well as some of the biggest suppliers in industrial packaging, not to mention top quality buyers such as Hawkins Food Group, is hugely exciting. Our visitors are going to hear from the best and get the chance to put their questions to a great cross-section of specialist experts.”

The Industrial Pack Conference will run over both days of the trade show, with different speakers throughout. The full program will be revealed towards the end of February.

Alongside the conference is a full trade show with over 100 exhibitors specializing in industrial, protective and transit packaging, featuring many of the industry’s leading manufacturers including Greif, ILC Dover, Tri-Sure, Industrial Container Services and Letica.

For more information on exhibitors and what’s on at the show, visit the website at www.industrialpackexpo.com.

