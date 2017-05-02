ISA delivers advanced industrial cybersecurity training at U.S. National Guard

MMH Staff

May 2, 2017

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is building on its alliance with the U.S. National Guard to help America’s cyber forces better prepare for and respond to industrial cyberattack on critical infrastructure, such as power and water-treatment plants, oil refineries and other vital industrial facilities.

ISA instructors are providing advanced industrial cybersecurity training at Cyber Shield 2017, a national cyber-operations exercise designed to develop, train and test cyber-capable forces of the Army National Guard, Air National Guard, and U.S. Army Reserve cyberspace operations personnel and threat analysis and response teams.

More than 800 soldiers, airmen and civilians from state government agencies, federal agencies, industry partners and academia—throughout 44 states and territories—are attending the event to test their collective skills and evaluate their defensive capabilities in response to cyber incidents. The exercise, which is being held at Camp Williams in Utah, began 23 April and will run through 5 May.

The National Guard initially contracted with ISA last year to provide industrial cybersecurity training at Cyber Shield 2016, which was held 17-30 April 2016 at Camp Atterbury in Indiana. ISA was selected as an industry partner of the National Guard due to its leadership and experience in developing the world’s only consensus-based series of industrial cybersecurity standards.

These standards—known internationally as IEC 62443—protect the industrial automation and control systems (IACS) and networks that operate the industrial machinery and associated devices within critical infrastructure. They’re also key components of the U.S. Cybersecurity Framework, a how-to guide developed through the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to help strengthen America’s cyber defenses.

“The success of Cyber Shield 2017 in testing our response to cyber incidents and ultimately strengthening our cyber defenses depends on close working relationships with our interagency government and Mission partners,” says Lt. Col. Henry Capello, Exercise Control Operations Officer, U.S. National Guard. “ISA provides an important role through its knowledge of industrial operational technology and its standards-based approach to industrial cybersecurity training.”

Developed by leading international cybersecurity experts from industry, government and academia, IEC 62443 is a flexible framework for preventing and limiting cyber damage to IACS and networks.

Because most IACS are not designed to ensure resilience against cyber warfare, an IACS cyberattack can impair and disable safe operations of industrial facilities. The consequences—which can include plant shutdowns, widespread power blackouts, explosions, chemical leaks, and more—can place national and economic security as well as lives, personal safety and the environment at risk.

ISA/IEC 62443 enables owners and operators of critical infrastructure to achieve and maintain IACS security improvements through a lifecycle that integrates design, implementation, monitoring and continuous improvement.

The two advanced industrial cybersecurity courses that ISA is providing at Cyber Shield 17 are part of its IACS Security Lifecycle Training Program. They are:

IACS Cybersecurity Design & Implementation (IC34)

IACS Cybersecurity Operations & Maintenance (IC37)