Kardex Remstar purchases Alternative Handling Technologies Services Group

Kardex Remstar has announced the recent purchase of the Services Operations of Alternative Handling Technologies (AHT Services Group, LLC) from Bob Hutson.

By ·

Kardex Remstar has announced the recent purchase of the Services Operations of Alternative Handling Technologies (AHT Services Group, LLC) from Bob Hutson. As a Kardex Remstar Company, AHT Services Group will continue to operate under its current company name with Gary Taylor as General Manager and Mike Milan as Chief Financial Officer.

AHT Services Group will continue to provide installation, maintenance and spare parts for customers in all of the territories it currently serves, including Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, East Texas, the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. “The acquisition of AHT Services Group, LLC, will help us better service and support customers in this region of the United States,” says Mark Dunaway, Executive Vice President, “We are pleased to have this group of people on board.”

The sales division of Alternative Handling Technologies will continue to operate in the Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina area for commercial new business, owned and operated by Bob Hutson with the support of his team. Sales for East Texas, the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia will be handled by Kardex Remstar sales managers David Brown, Robert Horton and Tom Ramunno .

