Keynote speakers announced for annual Tompkins International Supply Chain Leadership Forum

MMH Staff

February 28, 2018

The 14th Annual Tompkins International Supply Chain Leadership Forum (SCLF) (Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club, Durham, N.C., April 29th - May 2nd) will feature keynote speeches from Jim Tompkins, CEO of Tompkins International, and Lee McCabe, vice president of North America at Alibaba Group.

Tompkins is a global authority and thought leader on end-to-end supply chains. His focus over the last several years has been in the areas of e-commerce, omnichannel, unichannel, robotics, IoT, and harnessing the power of digital disruptions. As the founder and CEO of Tompkins International, he provides leadership for Tompkins International’s global consulting and implementation businesses. He has devoted much of his time since 2015 on three new ventures MonarchFx, SensorThink, and Tompkins Robotics.

Tompkins will discuss “The Digital Imperative: Dealing with Uncertainty, Speed, and Reinvention.” This discussion will address the turbulent evolution of business, customer expectations, and supply chains in response to the “digital tidal wave.”

Tompkins has served as president of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers, the Materials Management Society, and the College-Industry Council on Material Handling Education. Tompkins received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, his Master of Science in Industrial Engineering, and his Ph.D. all from Purdue University. He has also received the Frank and Lillian Gilbreth Industrial Engineering Award from the Institute of Industrial Engineers (IIE).

As head of Alibaba’s North American initiatives, McCabe works closely with all verticals to set the course for how to best utilize Alibaba Group’s ecosystem of brands and services. An expert on the Chinese consumer and eCommerce, McCabe helps U.S. companies understand and maximize the opportunity in the Chinese market.

“We are thrilled to have Lee McCabe as a keynote speaker at this year’s SCLF. Alibaba is changing the way the world does business and is the key entry point for U.S. brands and retailers engaging Chinese consumers,” said Michael Zakkour, VP China/APAC and Global eCommerce at Tompkins International. “Alibaba is leading the New Retail revolution and Lee McCabe’s speech will highlight Alibaba’s ‘Five New’ trends (new retail, new technology, new supply chain, new manufacturing, new finance) to remake the world of commerce and consumption.”

McCabe has built his career at technology companies including Facebook, ebay, and Expedia. He was the first Global Head of Travel at Facebook, responsible for tailoring the social network and media company’s relationships with the travel industry. At Expedia, McCabe held various market management positions, overseeing regions from APAC to North America. McCabe holds an MBA from the Warwick Business School in business management and an MA from Sheffield Hallam University in media.

The purpose of the SCLF is to bring supply chain executives together from a wide range of industries to connect, share, and learn together. The topics of discussion relate to supply chain, business strategies, and operations. Supply chain executives from all major industries will be in attendance including retail, consumer products, 3PL, pharmaceutical, and select service providers.