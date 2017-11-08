Latina Boulevard Foods optimizes dry and frozen storage

The food service distributor acquired high-density, drive-in storage solutions for various areas of its recently remodeled warehouse.

Warehouse in the News

The State of the DC Voice Market
Latina Boulevard Foods optimizes dry and frozen storage
Goods-to-person automation solution for HVAC distributor
Ziegler CAT increases its parts space by 7,000 square feet
HCL Logistics implements vertical lift modules
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

The State of the DC Voice Market
Available On-Demand. Watch Now.
All Resources
By ·

As the largest locally owned and operated full-service food service distributor in Western New York, Latina Boulevard Foods has catered to fine dining establishments and independent and regional chain restaurants—along with facilities like casinos, educational institutions and hospitals—for nearly 75 years.

To serve this diverse clientele, Latina carries virtually everything their customer requires—from chicken wings and cheese to apples and zucchini, as well as paper and cleaning products.

During a recent re-configuration of Latina’s 90,000-square-foot facility in West Buffalo, N.Y., Joseph Fliss, director of operations, looked to optimize the company’s dry and frozen storage.

“We provided our floor plan, height constraints of less than 16 feet, and what we felt we needed to maximize every cubic foot of space,” Fliss says. “We discussed our inventory, customer ordering practices and timeline, as we needed our existing freezer completed over a weekend.”

Latina’s decided to implement a couple of high-density, drive-in storage solutions for different areas of the warehouse, including 372 pallet positions in an existing freezer; all 2 (deep) x 3 (high) and 3 (deep) x 3 (high) drive-in racking systems; a 5 (deep) x 3 (high) in a dry area and a 4 (deep) x 3 (high) cooler, totaling 489 pallet positions; and all aisle facing uprights feature column sentry reinforcement and a heavy-duty bottom horizontal brace for impact protection.

“The drive-in system allows easy product rotation, while offering a very high density solution that maximizes our available cube storage,” Fliss says. “And, it’s easy to maneuver in and out of slots since a large variety of our customers purchase in pallet quantities.”

RIDG-U-RAK
(855) 301-2516

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Casebook 2017 · Ridg-U-Rak · Storage Solutions · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Evaluating Goods-to-Person Technologies
This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each. This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each.
Download Today!
From the November 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
A new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business for the fourth time in 20 years and shorten order delivery time from 10 days to three.
10th Annual Salary Survey: The Price of Performance
Let’s put Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Technology to Work
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
A new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business for...
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...

System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...
Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.
Partner Links