Latina Boulevard Foods optimizes dry and frozen storage

November 8, 2017

As the largest locally owned and operated full-service food service distributor in Western New York, Latina Boulevard Foods has catered to fine dining establishments and independent and regional chain restaurants—along with facilities like casinos, educational institutions and hospitals—for nearly 75 years.

To serve this diverse clientele, Latina carries virtually everything their customer requires—from chicken wings and cheese to apples and zucchini, as well as paper and cleaning products.

During a recent re-configuration of Latina’s 90,000-square-foot facility in West Buffalo, N.Y., Joseph Fliss, director of operations, looked to optimize the company’s dry and frozen storage.

“We provided our floor plan, height constraints of less than 16 feet, and what we felt we needed to maximize every cubic foot of space,” Fliss says. “We discussed our inventory, customer ordering practices and timeline, as we needed our existing freezer completed over a weekend.”

Latina’s decided to implement a couple of high-density, drive-in storage solutions for different areas of the warehouse, including 372 pallet positions in an existing freezer; all 2 (deep) x 3 (high) and 3 (deep) x 3 (high) drive-in racking systems; a 5 (deep) x 3 (high) in a dry area and a 4 (deep) x 3 (high) cooler, totaling 489 pallet positions; and all aisle facing uprights feature column sentry reinforcement and a heavy-duty bottom horizontal brace for impact protection.

“The drive-in system allows easy product rotation, while offering a very high density solution that maximizes our available cube storage,” Fliss says. “And, it’s easy to maneuver in and out of slots since a large variety of our customers purchase in pallet quantities.”

