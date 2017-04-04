Lenze introduces motor package tailored for materials handling tasks
Lenze (Booth S1831) has introduced the Lenze Smart Gear g350—a compact mechatronic drive unit combining a gearbox, motor, electronics and software—at Promat 2017.
Warehouse in the NewsLenze introduces motor package tailored for materials handling tasks 2017 Warehouse/DC Equipment Survey: Investment up as service pressures rise Putaway 101: Everything in its Place SICK partnership creates indoor warehouse, dock security system Datalogic system enables intelligent package ID More Warehouse News
Warehouse Resource5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
All Resources
Lenze (Booth S1831) has introduced the Lenze Smart Gear g350—a compact mechatronic drive unit combining a gearbox, motor, electronics and software—at Promat 2017.
“Tailored specifically to horizontal material flow tasks, the g350 mechatronic drive unit is technically the best solution on the market today for material handling operations,” said Joel Thomas, intralogistics industry manager, Lenze Americas.
The product is available with torques of 25, 50 and 75 Nm in basic or advanced levels (including brake). These six versions cover a wide solution spectrum and are more energy efficient than drives customarily deployed in horizontal materials handling, he said.
The g350 unit blends the motor and gearbox elements, so the gear ratio slips far into the motor housing. The integrated electronics and software make it possible for a fixed motor speed to be easily adapted using a user-friendly app for any NFC-enabled smart phone.
About the AuthorBridget McCrea, Editor Bridget McCrea is a Contributing Editor for Logistics Management based in Clearwater, Fla. She has covered the transportation and supply chain space since 1996, and has covered all aspects of the industry for Logistics Management and Supply Chain Management Review. She can be reached at [email protected]
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAutomation · Lenze Americas · Motors · ProMat · ProMat 2017 · ·
Lawson’s multi-purpose distribution center Rack and Shelving: Engineering for e-commerce View More From this Issue