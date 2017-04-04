Lenze introduces motor package tailored for materials handling tasks

Bridget McCrea, Editor

April 4, 2017

Lenze (Booth S1831) has introduced the Lenze Smart Gear g350—a compact mechatronic drive unit combining a gearbox, motor, electronics and software—at Promat 2017.

“Tailored specifically to horizontal material flow tasks, the g350 mechatronic drive unit is technically the best solution on the market today for material handling operations,” said Joel Thomas, intralogistics industry manager, Lenze Americas.

The product is available with torques of 25, 50 and 75 Nm in basic or advanced levels (including brake). These six versions cover a wide solution spectrum and are more energy efficient than drives customarily deployed in horizontal materials handling, he said.

The g350 unit blends the motor and gearbox elements, so the gear ratio slips far into the motor housing. The integrated electronics and software make it possible for a fixed motor speed to be easily adapted using a user-friendly app for any NFC-enabled smart phone.