Liquor distributor pours on the ergonomics

Forklift fleet geared for operator comfort achieves 100% training compliance.

Equipment in the News

2017 Pallet Market Evaluation Study - Free 43 Page Report
Other Voices: Learn from well-run projects, learn even more from poorly-run projects
Empire Merchants North exchanges propane for electric lift trucks
Liquor distributor pours on the ergonomics
Kice Industries’ new lift truck supports intermittent paint booth application
More Equipment News

Equipment Resource

2017 Pallet Market Evaluation Study - Free 43 Page Report
Our annual reader survey shows just how critical the pallet continues to be in the smooth running of warehouses and DCs nationwide.
All Resources
By ·

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) serves 106 retail stores and 60 agency stores across the province, generating more than one half billion dollars annually. Following its change in 2001 from a commission to a Canadian Crown corporation, the retailer standardized its warehouse’s forklift fleet. Equipped to optimize operator comfort, the forklifts have helped operators achieve 100% training compliance.

More than a decade ago, the NSLC was operating with many different brands of materials handling equipment. Having recognized the impact of proper fleet and truck options on receiving, picking and shipping, the NSLC was ready to update its fleet. According to Brad Doell, vice president of supply chain and procurement for the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp., the team prioritized taking the operators’ wants and needs into consideration.

It invited its employees to play an active role in testing new equipment and adopted a new training program through their dealer partnership. The resulting fleet uses cameras installed on all narrow aisle reach trucks to help operators identify, place and retrieve pallets at greater heights to reduce neck strain. The suspension isolates impacts, and the three operating stances support visibility. A sensor system in the operator compartment encourages proper operating procedures with two light sensors at the entry.

“They are tried and true, and our employees love them,” Doell says. Doell adds that NLSC is thriving. Employees are happier and with the implementation of online theory training, the crew was also able to reach 100% compliance.

The Raymond Corporation
(800) 235-7200

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Casebook 2017 · Ergonomics · Lift Trucks · Raymond · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
2017 Pallet Market Evaluation Study - Free 43 Page Report
Our annual reader survey shows just how critical the pallet continues to be in the smooth running of warehouses and DCs nationwide.
Download Today!
From the October 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
An early adopter, Rochester Drug Cooperative is using robotic piece-picking technology to complement picking of slow-moving items. System report for Rochester Drug Cooperative, Robotic picking and inventory management, Innovative distribution center robotics solutions , IAM Robotics case study
Injecting agility into WMS implementation
The Big Picture: Business as Unusual
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...
Manufacturing Day: 2,716 events from Hawaii to Alaska to Puerto Rico
Events to be scheduled throughout the month, so the remaining 249,185 manufacturing firms in the...

System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...
Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.
Partner Links