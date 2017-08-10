MaxLite opens distribution center in Indiana

Expansion enables two-day shipping of MaxLite products nationwide.

By ·

MaxLite, a leading global manufacturer and marketer of energy-efficient lighting solutions, has announced the opening of a new regional distribution center in Greenwood, Ind.

With the addition of the Indiana location to its distribution network, MaxLite is able to offer two-day shipping of its LED products to customers nationwide.

Located at 998 Gerdt Court in Greenwood, the 66,000-square-foot-facility stocks LED lamps and luminaires from MaxLite’s portfolio of indoor and outdoor products for commercial, industrial and residential applications. The center offers will call service, in addition to rapid shipping and assembly capabilities.

“Our new Indiana distribution center enables MaxLite to meet the growing needs of our customers in the central United States in the fastest and most efficient manner,” said vice president of operations Paul Shaskan. “We selected the Greenwood location because it lies within a well-established warehouse distribution corridor, with immediate access to primary freight carriers. We recruited experienced management staff from major warehouse distribution centers in the region, and with the support of our dedicated customer service team, MaxLite is able to provide 24- to 48-hour service on in-stock items.”

The Indiana location joins distribution centers in New Jersey and California, giving MaxLite full quick-ship coverage of the United States.

