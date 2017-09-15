Menasha Corporation acquires ARI Packaging

Leading corrugated and plastic packaging manufacturer acquires specialist in contract manufacturing, custom assembly, repacking, and food product packaging and fulfillment for consumer packaged goods companies.

Warehouse in the News

Menasha Corporation acquires ARI Packaging
PMMI and Pack Expo urge community support for hurricane victims
Creform hosts ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of its new tech center in Kentucky
Meritor Automates Mobile Device Management to Keep Distribution Hub Running Smoothly
Dates set for ProMat 2019
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

Meritor Automates Mobile Device Management to Keep Distribution Hub Running Smoothly
Learn how this Fortune 500 aftermarket manufacturer relies on self-serve, automated technology to increase employee productivity and to reduce handheld scanner repair and replacement costs.
All Resources
By ·

Menasha Corporation, a leading provider of graphic consumer packaging, merchandising solutions, contract packaging and fulfillment services, has acquired ARI Packaging of Alsip, Ill., a supply chain service provider in the retail merchandising assembly and primary/secondary co-packaging industry.

The business will operate as part of Menasha Packaging Company, a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation.

ARI Packaging is a supplier of contract packaging and fulfillment services for merchandising packaging and displays used by consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. Founded in 2000, the company employs 97 and operates five facilities in three states: Illinois, Virginia, and California.

“We’re excited to have ARI Packaging on our team, and we welcome the expanded services we can offer customers, particularly in the e-commerce arena,” said Mike Waite, president of Menasha Packaging Company. “ARI’s capabilities align with Menasha Packaging’s full range of packaging products and related services that help our customers promote, brand and sell their goods online or in a retail store.”

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Menasha · Packaging · Retail · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Meritor Automates Mobile Device Management to Keep Distribution Hub Running Smoothly
Learn how this Fortune 500 aftermarket manufacturer relies on self-serve, automated technology to increase employee productivity and to reduce handheld scanner repair and replacement costs.
Download Today!
From the September 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.
The Pallet Report: Pallets help optimize operations, protect products and organize space
Warehouse Basics: Navigating the pick path
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
E-commerce and the New Pallet Paradigm
Driven by emerging streams of supply chain data, shifting customer demands, and an industry obsession with eliminating every sliver of waste, pallet usage continues to evolve. During this webcast we'll examine how Modern's readers are adapting to current challenges while positioning themselves to meet those that lie ahead.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.
Lift truck operators: Drivers of change
For all the advances in lift truck technology and fleet management, operators will always be the...

Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic...
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits: Designed to Last
On Long Island, the country’s premier distributor of wine and spirits turned to shuttle and case...