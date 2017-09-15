Menasha Corporation acquires ARI Packaging
Leading corrugated and plastic packaging manufacturer acquires specialist in contract manufacturing, custom assembly, repacking, and food product packaging and fulfillment for consumer packaged goods companies.
Menasha Corporation, a leading provider of graphic consumer packaging, merchandising solutions, contract packaging and fulfillment services, has acquired ARI Packaging of Alsip, Ill., a supply chain service provider in the retail merchandising assembly and primary/secondary co-packaging industry.
The business will operate as part of Menasha Packaging Company, a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation.
ARI Packaging is a supplier of contract packaging and fulfillment services for merchandising packaging and displays used by consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies. Founded in 2000, the company employs 97 and operates five facilities in three states: Illinois, Virginia, and California.
“We’re excited to have ARI Packaging on our team, and we welcome the expanded services we can offer customers, particularly in the e-commerce arena,” said Mike Waite, president of Menasha Packaging Company. “ARI’s capabilities align with Menasha Packaging’s full range of packaging products and related services that help our customers promote, brand and sell their goods online or in a retail store.”
