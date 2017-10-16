MHEFI announces Lifetime Achievement Awards at 2017 MHI Annual Conference
The Material Handling Education Foundation Inc. awarded its two most prestigious awards — The Reed-Apple and Norman L. Cahners awards — during the 2017 MHI Annual Conference in October in Boca Raton, FL.
2017 Reed-Apple Award
Kevin Gue, Professor of Industrial Engineering at the J.B. Speed School of Engineering at the University of Louisville was awarded the Reed-Apple Award. View video.
The Reed-Apple Award is a lifetime achievement award that was established in 1981 as a permanent tribute to the memory of Drs. Ruddell Reed, Jr. and James M. Apple, renowned material handling educators and innovators. The award was established in 1981 as a permanent tribute to the memory of Drs. Ruddell Reed, Jr. and James M. Apple, renowned material handling educators and innovators. It is presented to leaders who have made an extraordinary, continuing contribution to material handling and material handling education.
“Over the years, Kevin Gue has contributed a large body of work to the industry, said George Prest, MHI CEO. “His research has been sponsored by the National Science Foundation, the Office of Naval Research, and the Department of Defense. Kevin also served as the Editor-in-Chief for the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling and Logistics and was three times voted Professor of the Year in industrial engineering at Auburn University, and received the Louis D. Liskin Faculty Award at the Naval Postgraduate School.”
2017 Norman L. Cahners Award
Lewis Cabot, former Chairman and CEO of MHI member Southworth International Group was awarded with the Norman L. Cahners Award. View video.
The Norman L. Cahners Award is a lifetime achievement award that was established in 1990 to honor the memory of one of the pioneers of publishing in the material handling industry. Mr. Cahners was the founder of The Palletier which was the forerunner of Modern Materials Handling Magazine.
It is presented to leaders who have demonstrated their commitment to the material handling industry by contributing to the industry in an extraordinary way and to an extraordinary degree over a sustained period of time.
“Over the last 40 years, Lewis has been a constant champion and consistent high-level contributor to the material handling industry and to MHI Industry Group events and activities,” said Prest. “He has served as CEO of Southworth Products, as an MHI Roundtable member and as a director at the Material Handling Education Foundation.”
The two winners were awarded during a special recognition ceremony during MHI Industry Night during the Annual Conference.
Former Reed-Apple Awardees
1982 Henry Harnischfeger
1983 L. West Shea
1984 Dr. James A. Tompkins
1985 Dr. John A. White
1986 Norman L. Cahners
1987 Dr. Paul T. Eaton
1988 James R. Bright
1989 James M. Apple, Jr.
1992 Bernie Knill
1993 Richard Muther
1995 Dr. Richard E. Ward
1997 Don Frazier
1998 Howard Zollinger
1999 James K. Allred
2002 Dr. Robert J. Graves
2003 Dr. Leon F. McGinnis, Jr.
2004 John M. Hill
2005 Arthur St. Onge
2010 Dr. Russell Meller
Former Normal L. Cahners Awardees
1990 AIM USA
1991 Lt. General Gus Pagonis
1992 Albert L. Leffler
1993 Wally O’Malley
1995 William G. Sbordon
1996 Material Handling Industry
1997 John Hill
1998 Al Wurz
1999 William R. Michaels
2000 J. Sherman McLaughlin, Esq.
2001 D. Bruce Wise
2002 CICMHE
2003 William Powell
2003 Victoria Wheeler
2004 John B. Nofsinger
2005 Rich Uhlig
2006 John Pellegrino
