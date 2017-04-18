MHI names ITC Manufacturing’s AriAnne Sproat 2017 Face of the Supply Chain winner

Sproat began her journey at ITC as a receptionist and now works as the company’s COO.

Events in the News

ProFood Tech brings together 9,500 food and beverage professionals
MHI names ITC Manufacturing’s AriAnne Sproat 2017 Face of the Supply Chain winner
From MHI: Looking ahead to Modex 2018
MHI announces winners of ProMat 2017 Innovation Awards
ProMat closes: Make your plans for Modex 2018
More Events News

Events Resource

Use mathematical modeling to tailor an automation strategy to your business
Mathematical modeling — more complex in warehouse design than in sizing a church or synagogue — helps find the balance between peak and normal activities to right-size the distribution center and its material handling equipment.
All Resources
By ·

International Technical Coatings (ITC) has announced its chief operating officer AriAnne Sproat has been selected by MHI as the recipient of the 2017 Face of the Supply Chain award at MHI Industry Night at ProMat 2017.

Sproat’s inspiring story was shared through the #iWorkInTheSupplyChain campaign among 16 other supply chain professionals, where judges were “wowed” by her story and recognized Sproat as a role model for the next generation of workers in the supply chain.

Supply chain professionals who shared their story at iWorkInTheSupplyChain.com were automatically entered to become MHI’s 2017 Face of the Supply Chain. MHI’s Mpro marketing professional group selected the finalist who best represented the supply chain industry with the ability to create positive impact on people around them and who was recognized by their peers within the company.

“This award could not be given to a more worthy and gracious leader than AriAnne. We are extremely proud of her and her desire to always strive for excellence; not only with ITC but with everything she sets her mind to,” said Faruk Gole, president and CEO of ITC.

”This is so exciting! It’s truly an honor to be recognized for my accomplishments and I owe a big part of that to ITC and the opportunities they have given me to achieve that success,” said Sproat. “I’m proud to be the 2017 Face of the Supply Chain and hope my story will make an impact on those who are pursuing a career in the manufacturing industry.”

Sproat began her journey at ITC as a receptionist and now works as the company’s COO. As COO of ITC, one of the world’s leading supplier of steel products, she has spent the past 18 years as a role model, demonstrating to the company founders and all employees that there is no task she can’t handle – and handle successfully.

MHI’s #IWorkInTheSupplyChain campaign helps promote jobs within manufacturing and the supply chain as an innovative and rewarding career choice as an effort to change the perception of working within the industry. The goal of the program is to connect, engage and inspire next-generation workers to pursue manufacturing and supply chain careers.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Education · ITC · MHI · ProMat · Promat 2017 · Supply Chain · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Sorting Out Your Sortation Options
Guiding you through the process of evaluating and selecting the right “mission-critical” sortation solution
Download Today!
From the April 2017 Issue
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive Market answered that question with its new facility in Indiana.
2017 Warehouse/DC Equipment Survey: Investment up as service pressures rise
Putaway 101: Everything in its Place
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
ProMat closes: Make your plans for Modex 2018
With a record number of exhibitors and attendees seen at ProMat 2017, MHI anticipates more of the...
Keynote: Magic is the result of over-preparation and over-delivering to customers
During his keynote presentation Wednesday afternoon, Earvin “Magic” Johnson told a packed...

Keynote panel confirms digital supply chain shift seen in new MHI study
Wednesday’s keynote panelists agreed it is time to embrace the shift to digital supply chains seen...
MHI to honor original products, solutions with 5th-annual Innovation Awards
On Wednesday, during MHI Industry Night with Dana Carvey, the winners of the 5th-annual MHI...