MHPN Readers’ Choice Products of the Year winners announced
Nearly 1,300 readers voted in 13 categories for the best innovations in materials handling equipment.
Modern‘s sister publication Material Handling Product News is proud to announce the winners of the third-annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year award.
This award honors those products and companies whose innovations have improved materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. This year’s contest is a little different than in years past, when editors selected a list of finalists to present to readers. For the first time, the product makers themselves were invited to submit the innovations they felt were worthy of Product of the Year.
In total, we received 1,277 responses to an e-mail survey of MHPN readers, who decided the winners in 13 categories—one of which finished in a tie.
The editorial teams at Modern and MHPN congratulate the award recipients, but the real winners are their customers, who have access to some of the best tools ever for improving safety, efficiency and productivity.
We’re proud to announce the Readers’ Choice Material Handling Product News Products of the Year.
Winners
AGVs
Automated Storage
Automatic Data Capture
Containers, Totes and Bins
Conveyors and Sortation
Dock Equipment
Ergonomics and Safety
Lift Trucks
Overhead Handling
Packaging and Pallets
Racks, Shelving and Mezzanines
Supply Chain Software
Tuggers, Casters and Carts
Click here to view a complete list of nominees.
