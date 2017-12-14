MHPN Readers’ Choice Products of the Year winners announced

MMH Staff

December 14, 2017

Modern‘s sister publication Material Handling Product News is proud to announce the winners of the third-annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year award.

This award honors those products and companies whose innovations have improved materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. This year’s contest is a little different than in years past, when editors selected a list of finalists to present to readers. For the first time, the product makers themselves were invited to submit the innovations they felt were worthy of Product of the Year.

In total, we received 1,277 responses to an e-mail survey of MHPN readers, who decided the winners in 13 categories—one of which finished in a tie.

The editorial teams at Modern and MHPN congratulate the award recipients, but the real winners are their customers, who have access to some of the best tools ever for improving safety, efficiency and productivity.

We’re proud to announce the Readers’ Choice Material Handling Product News Products of the Year.

Winners

AGVs

Automated Storage

Automatic Data Capture

Containers, Totes and Bins

Conveyors and Sortation

Dock Equipment

Ergonomics and Safety

Lift Trucks

Overhead Handling

Packaging and Pallets

Racks, Shelving and Mezzanines

Supply Chain Software

Tuggers, Casters and Carts

