Mobile solution from Manhattan Associates boosts Millennial performance at work

Manhattan Associates (Booth S3983) announced the release of Performance at Work, a new solution for enhancing employee engagement.

Peek Inside Trinchero's New Automated Warehouse
When Trinchero Family Estates, one of the world's top wineries, consolidated its bottling and distribution with production, they knew they needed to ramp up speed and throughput. Partnering with Swisslog helped them achieve that goal—and more.
By ·

“To enhance engagement, you have to make information easily available to supervisors and their employees,” Schnorbach said.

A key enabling factor in Manhattan Associates’ warehouse management system (WMS) software for the Performance at Work solution is that throughput tracking capability from Manhattan’s labor management system (LMS) essentially has been embedded in the WMS, making the performance data readily available for the engagement apps from the start of WMS use, explained Schnorbach.

According to a February 2017 poll by Gallup Research, 70% of U.S. workers are not engaged at work, and the challenge is even more acute with the growing Millennial workforce.

Gallup’s survey also revealed potential solutions to the Millennial engagement challenge. Millennial workers require more frequent and consistent performance feedback. They also prefer to connect and interact with the world through their own mobile devices.

The Performance at Work solution combines a challenge-based approach to learning with continual performance data on mobile devices. During a booth visit, Schnorbach explained how a feedback app for workers’ mobile devices functions similarly to the type of app consumers can download for a fitness tracker.

“Productivity improvements often focus on high-performing execution applications, like warehouse and labor management, yet support for the human element of the equation has largely been overlooked,” said Schnorbach. “Performance at Work is designed to engage this modern, more connected worker through their preferred medium – the smart phone.”

About the Author

Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, an editor at large for Modern Materials Handling (MMH), has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1986, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to MMH since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. He can be reached at [email protected]

