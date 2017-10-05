Optimizing Efficiency in Deep Storage of Palletized Loads
Carrier-based robotic systems combine high density with high throughput to deliver an attractive solution that can meet the increasing storage demands of today’s warehouse.
New approaches to warehouse storage are helping companies in a variety of industries manage inventory in less space and at lower costs. Carrier-based robotic systems combine high density with high throughput to deliver an attractive solution that can meet the increasing storage demands of today’s warehouse.
In this free white paper from Swisslog you’ll learn:
- The best applications for carrier-based storage systems
- The benefits you should expect from a carrier-based system.
