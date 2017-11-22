Optricity, Bastian Solutions partner to provide advanced warehouse optimization services

Partnership combines Optricity's slotting algorithms and patented processes with Bastian Solutions’ expertise in facility layout and design.

By ·

The consulting team at Bastian Solutions has begun leveraging, OptiSlot DC, Optricity’s advanced slotting optimization software, to provide customers with a more efficient, cost-effective operation through optimal product slotting.

To address the complexities of warehouse slotting, OptiSlot uses algorithms that consider a product’s dimensions, weight and velocity, as well as physical characteristics of the environment including slot configurations, pick path, material handling equipment and operational goals like pallet building, seasonality requirements and retail groupings.

“As qualified labor is getting harder to find and more expensive, the need to reduce the work content of the distribution environment has become essential,” said Marvin Logan, director of consulting at Bastian Solutions. “Our customers have been relying on us for years to optimize their distribution environments, including ensuring that their product slotting plans are ideal for their operation. We have been doing the best job that we could with conventional tools and our own developed slotting products, but really felt like we needed to ‘raise the bar’. So we did an extensive search for the best-of-breed slotting optimization software on the market. We believe we have found that with OptiSlot.”

Bastian Solutions’ consulting team will utilize its selected warehouse slotting technology, OptiSlot, to help customers address common operational challenges such as:
● Inefficient picking operations
● Running out of warehouse space
● Demand for increased productivity
● Inefficient space utilization
● Product damage
● Excessive travel to pick orders
● Ergonomic challenges

“We look forward to working closely with the Bastian Solutions consulting team and helping customers meet and exceed their growing demands,” said Sheila Benny, executive vice president at Optricity. “By combining OptiSlot’s advanced algorithms and patented processes with Bastian Solutions’ expertise in facility layout and design, we can provide customers with enhanced operational performance, saving them time and money.”

